MAY 5
— River Arts Center's exhibit "Exotic Places... Where Would You Go?" asks visitors where they would go if they could go anywhere in the world. Items on display through June 12 include a spear from Eswatini and walking stick from Burkina Faso, photos of Australia, a crossbow and arrows from Vietnam and art from Thailand. River Arts Center, at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton, is open from 1-4 p.m.
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open on the lower level of Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S., from 1-5 p.m. Friends will have a $2 bag sale for the month of May.
MAY 6
— The Church of the Open Door in Clinton will observe the National Day of Prayer with a program held at the cross in the parking lot from noon until 12:30. The public is welcome to attend.
MAY 7
— Children will plant flowers with their mothers during the Felix Adler Discovery Center's Mother's Day edition of Funtime Friday. The program begins at 10:30 a.m. The children's museum is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
MAY 8
— Children will plant flowers with their mothers during the Felix Adler Discovery Center's Mother's Day edition of Funtime Saturday. The program begins at 10:30 a.m. The children's museum is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Children will make sugar scrub for their mothers in the Mother's Day Saturday Special. The program is scheduled for 3-4 p.m. at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center, 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open on the lower level of Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friends will have a $2 bag sale for the month of May.
MAY 9
— Wide River Winery will host local artist Dan Peart from 2-5 p.m. at 1776 E. Deer Creek Rd. in Clinton.
MAY 10
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open on the lower level of Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
MAY 12
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open on the lower level of Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S., from 1-5 p.m. Friends will have a $2 bag sale for the month of May.
— The Sisters of St. Francis, Clinton, will host a livestream of the Sara Thomsen Concert of Celebration and Gratitude from 7-8 p.m. The concert will stream live at youtube.com/clintonfranciscans
MAY 13
— Great Give Day — a 24-hour event encouraging donations to charities — is set for May 13. Residents can support their favorite participating nonprofits with online donations of $10 or more at GreatGiveDay.org. All donations must be made online with a credit or debit card. Participating nonprofits include Clinton Area Showboat Theatre, Clinton Public Library, Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center, River Bluff Community Foundation, Victory Center Ministry and YWCA Clinton. For more information, visit GreatGiveDay.org, follow the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@dbqfoundation), or call the Foundation at 563-588-2700.
— Genesis VNA/Public Health will give COVID vaccines to people who walk-in at 611 N. Second St. in Clinton from 2-6 p.m. The walk-in clinic offers the first Moderna vaccine to anyone age 18 or older. The second doses will be given June 10.
MAY 14
MAY 15
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open on the lower level of Clinton Public Library, 306 Eight Ave. S., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friends have a $2 bag sale for the month of May.
— The United States Penitentiary at Thomson, Illinois hosts a job fair at Cambria Hotel Bettendorf, 5061 Competition Drive, Bettendorf, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Take a resume, apply on line and schedule an interview. Veterans should take a resume and a DD-214. The USP is offering a 25% recruitment bonus and a 10% retention incentive for correctional officers after a year of service. For more information, email tom-recruitment-s@bop.gov.
MAY 17
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open on the lower level of Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
MAY 19
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open on the lower level of Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S., from 1-5 p.m.
MAY 22
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open on the lower level of Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
MAY 27
— Genesis VNA/Public Health will give COVID vaccines to people who walk-in at 611 N. Second St. in Clinton from noon to 4 p.m. The walk-in clinic offers the first Moderna vaccine to anyone age 18 or older. The second doses will be given June 24.