To list your event here, email it to news@clintonherald.com or mail it to the Clinton Herald, 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton, IA 52732. Additional events can be viewed at https://www.clintonherald.com/events/#/
JULY 22
• Lyons Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon at Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street, Clinton.
• Funtime Friday & Funtime Saturday at the Discovery Center. Meet a baby chick that’s growing up! You’ll get to meet Miss Sarah’s baby chicken and learn about backyard chicken tending. Bring in your questions if you’re interested about keeping and caring for chickens in your yard. All ages welcome, no registration. Free with museum admission. 332 Eighth Ave. South in Clinton.
• Friday, July 21 to Sunday, July 23. Eden Valley Nature Center Open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A naturalist will be there to give you a hands-on experience with the animals and while you are there get wet in the creek, hike among the sinkholes and towering limestone bluffs, climb up the lookout tower or traverse a fun suspension bridge. Eden Valley is located 2 miles south of Baldwin Iowa off of County Road Y32.
JULY 23
• Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center on the GO! Discovery Center volunteers will be at the Clinton LumberKings game from 1:30–3:30 p.m. with free arm painting and balloon art.
• Iowa Wildlife Challenge. How well do you know wildlife in Iowa? Can you identify a mammal by its fur, a bird by some feathers, a turtle by its shell? Test your knowledge at this fun and interactive program at 2 p.m. at the Hurstville Interpretive Center, Maquoketa, while learning more about the wildlife in our area. This free program is geared for adults and youths. Registration is required at least 48 hours prior to the event. Call the Conservation Office at (563) 652-3783 for more information or to register.
JULY 24
• Science & Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Rock Creek Marina and Campground at the Eco Center. During this program, we will read a story and do some science exploration through hands-on experiments. Each Science & Storytime event will include a different story and experiment. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Rock Creek is located 5 miles southwest of Camanche off U.S. 67.
JULY 25
• Friends of Rock Creek Meeting, 6 p.m., Rock Creek. Join this fun little group that does big things for Rock Creek. No Dues, no commitments.
• The Clinton WaTanYe group will meet at the Village Co-op for its regular monthly dinner meeting. Social hour is at 6 p.m., with dinner at 6:30 p.m. A business meeting will follow dinner. School and personal supplies will be collected. Anyone interested in learning more about WaTanYe or to make a dinner reservation can call (563) 249-4795.
• July Author Talks! Virtual. Library Speakers Consortium. Register to attend a virtual event live, or watch previous events, for free. LibraryC.org/ClintonPublicLibrary. Erika Sanchez, 3 p.m. Award-winning writer Erika Sánchez will talk about her disarmingly funny memoir-in-essays "Crying in the Bathroom".
• Summer Beach Reads Book Club. Main Branch Library, 6:30-7:30 p.m. "Happy Place by Emily Henry". Join us to discuss this “Beach Read” and make new friends in the process. Copies of this book are available to check out through the library. If you plan to attend, please give us a call or register through our online calendar.