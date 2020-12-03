DECEMBER 4
Clinton’s Mississippi Turtle Herd will host its 2020 version of the Fulton Christmas Walk. Grab a headlamp, flashlight or cell phone to light the way for a 4-mile walk on the Fulton bike path. Walkers will meet at 5 p.m. in the back parking lot of Manny’s.
MercyOne Clinton Medical Center hosts a blood drive from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center. Masks and appointments are required. To schedule an appointment, contact Lisa Myli at mylil@mercyhealth.com or visit bloodcenter.org.
Rock Creek Science Club will meet from 10 a.m. to noon. The Conservation Commission will use a space simulation program to take a rocket ship to all eight planets in the solar system. This program is geared towards home-schoolers but is open to anyone. The program is free. All children must be accompanied by an adult, and masks are required while indoors. Group size is limited to seven. Registration is required. Call the office at 563-847-7202.
Children’s Discovery Center in Clinton will host Hibernation Station during Funtime Friday 10 a.m. Naturalist Jess will bring some animals and furs from animals that are highlighted in the book “Hibernation Station” by Michelle Meadows. Animals include a live turtle, a salamander and a snake.
The Symphony of Lights is open at Eagle Point Park from 6-9 p.m. Drive through 1.1 miles of light displays for $8 per car or $2 per person for vehicles carrying more than 10 people. Presented by the Clinton Jaycee Foundation, the Symphony of Lights is open nightly through Dec. 30. Eagle Point Park is located off of U.S. Highway 67 on the north end of Clinton.
River Arts Center is exhibiting the works of Clinton Art Association members at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in downtown Clinton. The exhibit is free of charge and open to the public. River Arts Center is open from 1-4 p.m.
Brooke Byam is having a birthday, and the public is invited. The V’ue is hosting a celebration for its favorite singing beauty featuring The PeOple, live starting at 6 p.m. The V’ue is located at 137 Fifth Ave. South in Clinton.
DECEMBER 5
Random Tanner’s Fifth annual charity toy drive concert begins at 8 p.m. at the Wild Rose Casino and Resort ballroom. Admission is $10 plus however many toys a person can bring. Every toy will be donated to children in the community. Live performances will include rap, acoustic folk and dance. Must be 21 to attend.
The Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting will take place at the end of Fifth Avenue South in Clinton at 5:30 p.m.
Early American crafters will create Christmas at Heritage Canyon from 2-5 p.m. The village will be lit and open with live demonstrations. Santa and his elves will be getting ready for Christmas. Carolers will be caroling. Elfish Presley (James Perron) play live Christmas music throughout the Canyon. Crafters will be serve cocoa, coffee and cookies. The Jolly Trolly will run visitors to and from the Canyon. Shuttle parking will be at Cross View Church (Former Second Reformed Church) on 14th Avenue.
Santa will arrive in Lyons on a firetruck to hear children’s Christmas wishes. Santa will meet children at his house at The Bicycle Station in Lyons from 9-11 a.m. Santa will sit in the chair on the porch, and children can walk by, talk with him and take a picture while social distancing.
Morrison, Illinois’s Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony is set for 5 p.m. Children attending the event will receive goodie bags.
River Front Event Center at 516 S. First St. in Clinton will host a vendor fair from 1-6 p.m. Santa will make his appearance from 2-4 p.m.
Santa Claus will be at Pawn Central, 1532 Camanche Ave. in Clinton, from noon to 3 p.m.
DECEMBER 6
— Hope City Church of Clinton will host a worship service at the Lyons Cultural Center, formerly St. Irenaeus Catholic Church. Masks will be required, and worshipers should physically distance themselves from people not in their own households. The building is unheated and has no water this time of year, so bathrooms will be unavailable.
— Scott for Tots is collecting toys for Holiday Network’s toy drive. Donate a new, unwrapped toy or gift for children aged 1-15, coats, hats, gloves and boots before December 12 to Billion Auto, Clinton Printing, Hometown Cash Advance, Iron Horse Fitness, Mediacom, RSP or Ruhl & Ruhl. Applications to receive the gift items are available at RSVP and Information, Referral Assistance Services at 415 S. Third St. in Clinton.
— Intuitive Psychic Medium Charity will offer readings at Peaceful River Creations, 516 S. First St. in Clinton, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments are suggested, but walk-ins are welcome, as time allows. A love offering of $15.00 is suggested.
DECEMBER 7
DECEMBER 8
— Clinton County Conservation will open the range in the basement of the Eco Center for air rifles. The free event will include safety and practical instruction. Participants must use County Conservation equipment and will be under the watchful eye of a range master. The event is for children ages 9 and older. They must be accompanied by an adult. Signup is required. Only seven people will be allowed for each of the two 1-hour sessions at 5 and 6 p.m. Call 563-847-7202 to reserve a spot. The Eco Center Nature Gallery will be open from 2-5 p.m. with animal encounters, birdfeeder watch and fish feeding at 4 p.m.
DECEMBER 9
DECEMBER 10
DECEMBER 11
DECEMBER 12
— It’s the last day to donate toys to Scott for Tots. Donate a new, unwrapped toy or gift for children aged 1-15, coats, hats, gloves and boots before December 12 to Billion Auto, Clinton Printing, Hometown Cash Advance, Iron Horse Fitness, Mediacom, RSP or Ruhl & Ruhl. Applications to receive the gift items are available at RSVP and Information, Referral Assistance Services at 415 S. Third St. in Clinton.
— The Holiday Train goes virtual for 2020. Canadian Pacific will broadcast the concert “Holiday Train at Home” on its Facebook page at 5 p.m. Central Standard Time. Serena Ryder and The Trews will headline CP’s 2020 “Holiday Train at Home” concert with special guests JoJo Mason, Logan Staats and Kelly Prescott.
— Midwest Pets for Life hosts a Christmas photo shoot for pets from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 129 Fourth Ave. South in Clinton. The organization asks for a $5 donation to benefit community pet health and rescue. Pets will receive stockings with treats while supplies last. Children will receive small goodie bags.
DECEMBER 13
— From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Sawmill Museum will host a drive-thru Stocking and Santa event in a tent on 23rd Ave. North. The Sawmill will have 500 stockings full of ornaments, candy canes and stocking stuffers. As children leave, they can stop for a photo with Santa while never leaving the car. The event is free, but the Museum asks that residents bring canned goods to donate to the Information, Referral Assistance Services and Associate Benevolent Society. Reserve stockings at pickup times at Eventbrite: 11 a.m. to noon, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/130284054113; 12:30-1:30 p.m., https://www.eventbrite.com/e/130283871567; 2-3 p.m., https://www.eventbrite.com/e/130280531577.
DECEMBER 14
— The Sawmill Museum hosts Painting with a Purpose at 6 p.m. Masks are required and only 10 people may participate. Call, email or stop by the museum to reserve a spot. Cost is $30 per person. The museum is located at 2231 Grant St. in Clinton.
DECEMBER 15
DECEMBER 16
DECEMBER 17
DECEMBER 18
DECEMBER 19
— The Carousel School of Dance will present its winter performance at 2 p.m. at Vernon Cook Theater, Clinton High School, 817 Eighth Ave. South.
DECEMBER 20
