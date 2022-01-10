JAN. 11
• DeWitt Noon Lions Club travelogue, 3 and 7 p.m., Operahouse Theatre in downtown DeWitt. A travelogue titled “I Spent a Month in France” will be presented by Sarah Watson, a DeWitt native. Watson’s University of Iowa study abroad experience took her to southwest France, where she lived with a host family while taking a four-week French class. After a whirlwind month immersed in the language, she spent a week in Paris, setting foot in what seemed like every major art museum and discovering “the best ice cream in all of France.” A $5 donation is suggested.
• Mississippi River Eco Tourism Center open, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Rock Creek, Camanche. On most Tuesdays, there is an Eco Center Nature Gallery with animal encounters, birdfeeder watch and fish feeding at noon! All are free. The Camp Store will be open these hours as well. This is in addition to regular winter hours.
• Music in the Barn, 6:30 p.m., Soaring Eagle Nature Center, Clinton. This roundhouse jam promotes acoustic expression from local talents. Come and join in or just listen.
JAN. 12
• Backyard & Feeder Birds, 6 p.m., Soaring Eagle Nature Center. Come learn about the birds most commonly seen in our own backyards, and the different foods that attract them.
• The Volunteer Educators at the Windmill Cultural Center in Fulton, Illinois, will host Wild Winter Wednesday. At 9 a.m., residents can enjoy coffee, tea and mill treats. At 9:20, Alan St. George will give a presentation about Havencrest Castle, his private residence in Savanna, Illinois.
• CrossView Church 705 14th Ave., Fulton, Illinois, will host a free community meal, 5:30-6:15 p.m. The menu includes pulled pork sandwiches, chips, fruit, and desserts. If River Bend School District in Fulton is canceled because of a weather issue, the meal also will be canceled.
JAN. 16
• Musicians of the Clinton Symphony Orchestra will present their annual concert of chamber music at 2 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church. Admission is by season ticket, or individual adult tickets available at the door for $20. All students are admitted free of charge. Three ensembles will perform. Additional information is available online at cliintonsymphony.org.
• Works by local artist Hayle Calvin will be highlighted as part of the 33rd annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration. The theme for this year’s celebration will be “Promoting and Living Peace 365”, which will be reflected in discussions, music and activities for the whole family. The event honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be from 1:30-3 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 715 S. Third St. in Clinton. Masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced.
JAN. 17
• Cabin Fever Day: Animals in Winter, 10-11 a.m. Students are invited to the Hurstville Interpretive Center, Maquoketa, to learn about how Iowa wildlife survive the winter though games and activities. Register 48 hours before the program. To register call the Hurstville Interpretive Center at (563) 652-3783 or email tony@jacksonccb.com
JAN. 18
• Mississippi River Eco Tourism Center open. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Rock Creek, Camanche. The Nature Center and Camp Store are open.
• Open Range, archery, 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., Rock Creek, Camanche. Clinton County Conservation's range in the basement of the eco center will be open by appointment. The Range Master will provide safe and practical instruction while using the equipment. Children (9+ recommended) must be accompanied by an adult.
JAN. 19
• CrossView Church, 705 14th Ave., Fulton, Illinois, will host a free community meal from 5:30-6:15 p.m. Chicken pot pie, Jimmy John's bread, tossed salad and brownie sundaes are on the menu. If the River Bend School District in Fulton is canceled because of a weather issue. the meal also will be canceled.
• The Volunteer Educators at the Windmill Cultural Center in Fulton, Illinois, will host Wild Winter Wednesday. At 9 a.m., residents can enjoy coffee, tea and mill treats. At 9:20, Jeff Adamson will be featured. His presentation, "Missing Movie Houses – Where Did My Childhood Go?" will take a look at the many theaters that have come and gone over the years in the Quad-City and local areas.