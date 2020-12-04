DECEMBER 5
— Santa will arrive in Lyons on a firetruck to hear children’s Christmas wishes. Santa will meet children at his house at The Bicycle Station in Lyons from 9-11 a.m. Santa will sit in the chair on the porch, and children can walk by, talk with him and take a picture while social distancing.
— Santa Claus will be at Pawn Central, 1532 Camanche Ave. in Clinton, from noon to 3 p.m.
— River Arts Center is exhibiting the works of Clinton Art Association members at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in downtown Clinton. The exhibit is free of charge and open to the public. River Arts Center is open from 1-4 p.m.
— River Front Event Center at 516 S. First St. in Clinton will host a vendor fair from 1-6 p.m. Santa will make his appearance from 2-4 p.m.
— Early American crafters will create Christmas at Heritage Canyon from 2-5 p.m. The village will be lit and open with live demonstrations. Santa and his elves will be getting ready for Christmas. Carolers will be caroling. Elfish Presley (James Perron) play live Christmas music throughout the Canyon. Crafters will be serve cocoa, coffee and cookies. The Jolly Trolly will run visitors to and from the Canyon. Shuttle parking will be at Cross View Church (Former Second Reformed Church) on 14th Avenue.
— Morrison, Illinois’s Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony is set for 5 p.m. Children attending the event will receive goodie bags.
— The Symphony of Lights is open at Eagle Point Park from 5-9 p.m. Drive through 1.1 miles of light displays for $8 per car or $2 per person for vehicles carrying more than 10 people. Presented by the Clinton Jaycee Foundation, the Symphony of Lights is open nightly through Dec. 30. Eagle Point Park is located off of U.S. Highway 67 on the north end of Clinton.
— Random Tanner’s Fifth annual charity toy drive concert begins at 8 p.m. at the Wild Rose Casino and Resort ballroom. Admission is $10 plus however many toys a person can bring. Every toy will be donated to children in the community. Live performances will include rap, acoustic folk and dance. Must be 21 to attend.
DECEMBER 6
— Hope City Church of Clinton will host a worship service at the Lyons Cultural Center, formerly St. Irenaeus Catholic Church. Masks will be required, and worshipers should physically distance themselves from people not in their own households. The building is unheated and has no water this time of year, so bathrooms will be unavailable.
— Scott for Tots is collecting toys for Holiday Network’s toy drive. Donate a new, unwrapped toy or gift for children aged 1-15, coats, hats, gloves and boots before December 12 to Billion Auto, Clinton Printing, Hometown Cash Advance, Iron Horse Fitness, Mediacom, RSP or Ruhl & Ruhl. Applications to receive the gift items are available at RSVP and Information, Referral Assistance Services at 415 S. Third St. in Clinton.
— Intuitive Psychic Medium Charity will offer readings at Peaceful River Creations, 516 S. First St. in Clinton, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments are suggested, but walk-ins are welcome, as time allows. A love offering of $15 is suggested.
DECEMBER 7
DECEMBER 8
— Clinton County Conservation will open the range in the basement of the Eco Center for air rifles. The free event will include safety and practical instruction. Participants must use County Conservation equipment and will be under the watchful eye of a range master. The event is for children ages 9 and older. They must be accompanied by an adult. Signup is required. Only seven people will be allowed for each of the two 1-hour sessions at 5 and 6 p.m. Call 563-847-7202 to reserve a spot. The Eco Center Nature Gallery will be open from 2-5 p.m. with animal encounters, birdfeeder watch and fish feeding at 4 p.m.
