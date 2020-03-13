MARCH 14
— The River Arts Center in Clinton is exhibiting the Iowa Watercolor Society’s 2019-2020 Traveling Show through March 29. The traveling exhibit of 30 paintings is selected from the main exhibition and includes the five IWS Awards of Excellence, Best Transparent Watercolor and seven Honorable Mentions. The River Arts Center is located at 229 Fifth Ave. South in downtown Clinton and is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 1-4 p.m. All exhibits are free and open to the public.
— Second Chance will play at King Pins Saloon and Dance Hall, 18675 13th St. in Fulton, from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
MARCH 15
— The Fulton Historical Society will host a program about the history of nature’s usages of the land south of Fulton at 2 p.m. at the Martin House museum. Refreshments will be served. The museum is located at 707 10th Avenue. The north entrance is easily accessible to everyone.
MARCH 16
— Pizza Hut and L’Arche Clinton team up for a fundraising event at 1616 N. Second Street in Clinton. From 5-7 p.m., Pizza Hut will donate 20% of the sales from dine-in or carry-out to L’Arche.
MARCH 18
MARCH 19
— The Sisters of St. Francis Franciscan Peace Center will show the movie “The Invisible Class” at 6:30 p.m, at The Canticle, 841 13th Ave. N. in Clinton. “The Invisible Class” explores what it means to be homeless in America, challenging stereotypes and examining the systemic causes of mass homelessness in the wealthiest nation in the world.
— Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce presents Biz After 5 at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St. from 5-7 p.m. The event is free to all Chamber members.
MARCH 20
— The Knights of Columbus of Clinton and Camanche announce their 21st annual Lenten Fish Fry every Friday through April 3rd at Jesus Christ Prince of Peace Parish Hall, 1105 LaMetta Wynn Drive in Clinton. Dinner will be served between 4-7 p.m. Carry out is available. The menu includes fried or baked fish, shrimp, grilled cheese, baked potato, French fries, coleslaw and beverage. The Ladies Auxiliary will have desserts for sale. Everyone is welcome.
— Timber Lake Playhouse will host Zachary Stevenson as he portrays Buddy Holly. Stevenson has led sell-out productions of “The Buddy Holly Story” across Canada and the United Staes and will perform such hits as “That’ll Be the Day,” “Peggy Sue” and “Oh Boy.” The concert will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 and available at the website www.timberlakeplayhouse.org or by calling the box office at 815-244-2035.
— The Clinton Iowa Kennel Club will host its annual dog shows starting at 6 p.m. with a B match. Events all take place at the Clinton County Fairgrounds in DeWitt. All breed conformation will continue Saturday and Sunday starting at 9 a.m. Email questions to rozilabs@hotmail.com.
MARCH 21
— North of 40 will play at King Pins Saloon and Dance Hall, 18675 13th St. in Fulton, from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.