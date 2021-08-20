AUGUST 21
— The Delmar Lions will host a tractor ride to raise money for the non-profit organization. The tour leaves Delmar Park at 9 a.m. and makes its way to Goose Lake for a morning stop. Drivers will continue to McCausland where The Lucky Frog Bar and Grill will serve pulled-pork dinners. During the afternoon, the tractors will stop in DeWitt before finishing the trip at Delmar Park about 4 p.m. The cost to ride in the tractor tour is $25 per tractor. The lunch in McCausland will cost an addition $10.
— Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, will present "Ain't Misbehavin'" at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Masks will be required indoors but are optional outdoors for fully-vaccinated patrons. Tickets are available at timberlakeplayhouse.org. For assistance, call the box office at 815-244-2035.
— River Arts Center will exhibit the photography of Tamra Lampe and Karla Trude of Clinton through Sept. 18. Located at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton, River Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m.
— Children will join Director Sarah Lind and her beautiful monarch butterflies at the Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center's Funtime Saturday. The program begins at 10:30 a.m. at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Saturday Special at the Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center features Monarch Magic. Children will learn about the butterflies from 2-3 p.m. at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Eden Valley Nature Center is open from 1-4 p.m. A Naturalist will be there to conduct Live Animal Encounters with visitors.
AUGUST 22
— Clinton County Conservation Foundation hosts its 13th Annual Rock Creek Catfish Classic from 7 a.m. to noon at Rock Creek Park near Camanche,. The tournament raises money for the nature centers. Cost is $50 per boat and $10 for the biggest-fish jackpot. Read the rules and sign up to fish at www.mycountyparks.com.
— Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, will present "Ain't Misbehavin'" at 2 p.m. Masks will be required indoors but are optional outdoors for fully-vaccinated patrons. Tickets are available at timberlakeplayhouse.org. For assistance, call the box office at 815-244-2035.
— Jordan Danielson and Jef Spradley will perform at Tycoga Vineyard & Winery from 2-5 p.m. Wrist bands are required for $5 per person. Cash only for music. Wood-fired pizza will be available for purchase until 5 p.m. All beverages must be purchased from the winery. Everyone is invited to attend.
— Darren Mangler, Timber Lake Playhouse alumnus and 2021 summer Resident Company member, brings his comic stylings to the Playhouse for a one-night concert, Cornfed Comedy, at 7 p.m.
AUGUST 24
— Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, will present "Ain't Misbehavin'" at 7:30 p.m. Masks will be required indoors but are optional outdoors for fully-vaccinated patrons. Tickets are available at timberlakeplayhouse.org. For assistance, call the box office at 815-244-2035.
— Streets along Camanche Avenue will have honorary names for former City Councilwoman Julie Allesee and former Clinton Herald editor Everett Streit. A ribbon-cutting for the placement of the signs is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Liberty Square. The public should gather between Camanche and Liberty Avenues east of South Fifth Street. Parking will be available to the southeast from Liberty Avenue off South Fifth Street.
— Clinton County Conservation will host birding cruises at 6:30 and 9 a.m. at Rock Creek Park. Participants should bring binoculars. Call 563-259-1876 to sign up for one or both cruises.
— Clinton County Conservation will host Creating an Angler at 6 p.m. at Malone Park. The event is free and open to the public. Call 563-847-7202 with questions.
— Clinton County Conservation will conduct a Moonlight and Music Cruise at 8:30 p.m. The Blue Heron pontoon will launch from Rock Creek Park under a waxing flower moon and head out to quiet waters for an hour of home-spun acoustic music. The music will move indoor if it rains. Call 563-259-1876 to reserve a seat.
AUGUST 25
— Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, will present "Ain't Misbehavin'" at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The inimitable Thomas “Fats” Waller rose to international fame during the Golden Age of the Cotton Club and that jumpin’ new beat, swing music. Although not quite a biography, Ain’t Misbehavin’ evokes the delightful humor and infectious energy of this American original. Masks will be required indoors but are optional outdoors for fully-vaccinated patrons. Tickets are available at timberlakeplayhouse.org. For assistance, call the box office at 815-244-2035.
— River Arts Center will exhibit the photography of Tamra Lampe and Karla Trude of Clinton through Sept. 18. Located at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton, River Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m.
— Amber and Adam will perform for Market Music at Lyons Four Square Park at 5 p.m. Shop the farmers market, bring a lawn chair and listen to music. Nacho Ordinary Taco Truck will be the food vendor at this event.
AUGUST 26
— Todd Striley and the Noize will perform during Music on the Avenue from 6-8 p.m. The event, on Fifth Avenue South between Second and Third streets, includes food and beverage vendors.
— Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, will present "Ain't Misbehavin'" at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at timberlakeplayhouse.org. For assistance, call the box office at 815-244-2035.
— River Arts Center will exhibit the photography of Tamra Lampe and Karla Trude of Clinton through Sept. 18. Located at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton, River Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m.