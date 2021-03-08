MARCH 9
• Rock Creek Park will host Hula Hoop and T-shirt Loom Day. Children will make a craft from T-shirts and hula hoops. Bring a T-shirt and a hula hoop (or buy one from Clinton County Conservation for $10) and create a small rug or seat pad. Call 563-212-0955 to reserve a 2-hour time slot.
• The Sisters of St. Francis Living Room Conversation will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Hunger and Health is the topic. The guided conversation will be led by a host from the Franciscan Peace Center and conducted online using Zoom. Go to http://www.clintonfranciscans.com/news-and-events-news-announcements.html to register.
MARCH 10
• Billie Davids and Greg Steele exhibit their paintings at River Arts Center in Clinton. The Arts Center, located at 229 Fifth Ave. South, is open 1-4 p.m.
MARCH 11
• A Riverside Jam will bring music to Rock Creek Park at 6:30 p.m. Local talent is invited to perform. Call 563-357-0759 for reservations.
MARCH 12
• Clinton/Camanche Knights of Columbus will host its annual Lenten Fish Fry from 4-7 p.m. at Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 1105 LaMetta Wynn Dr., in Clinton. The meal is carry-out only. Fried or baked fish with a baked potato and coleslaw costs $10. Seven pieces of shrimp with a baked potato and coleslaw is $12.
• The Sisters of St. Francis Franciscan Peace Center will show the movie “Starved: Our Food Insecurity Crisis” via Zoom at 3 p.m. The 30-minute film will be followed by a group discussion. This documentary examines food insecurity — as a societal problem, identifying the causes and exploring the many ways in which the government, non-profits, farmers, and individuals are working to bring nutritious meals to the tables of those who need them. Go to https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5NNp2kIBT_OwNlnGu7QqGQ to register.
MARCH 13
• The Eastern Iowa Wild Turkey Federation Banquet is set for 5 p.m. in Goose Lake. Call Mike House at 563-357-9251 for more information.
• A Sustainable Lawn program will be at the Wapsi Environmental Education Center in Dixon, Iowa, from 1 to 2 p.m. Learn about eco-friendly approaches that can make your lawn look great. Participants will get an insight on renewable energy and emissions, natural fertilizers, healthy growth and lawn equipment alternatives. Space is limited and registration is required by calling (563) 328-3286
MARCH 16
• The River Cities Quilt Guild will meet at 7 p.m. at Fulton Presbyterian Church. Deb Christopher will share the COVID quilt pattern project, and Becky Koster will share how to add a flange to a quilt. Members will share their projects. Anyone interested in fiber arts is welcome to attend. Sanitary measures will be in place.
• The Nature Gallery at Rock Creek Park is open from 2-5 p.m.
MARCH 17
— Nature Barn Science Club will meet at 10 a.m. at Soaring Eagle Nature Center outside Eagle Point Park. Call 563-847-7202 to register.
MARCH 18
MARCH 19
— Rock Creek Science Club will meet at 10 a.m. at Rock Creek Park. Call 563-847-7202 to register.
MARCH 20
— The Masonic Center, 416 S. First St., is the site of an American Legion Meet-and-Greet from 3-5 p.m. A short program will be presented at 4 p.m. Light snacks and drinks will be available. The event celebrates 100 years of the American Legion in Clinton.
MARCH 21
— The Discovery Center’s will host its 33rd annual Omelet Breakfast from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will be carry-out only, and all orders must be placed in advance. The menu includes made-to-order omelets, sausage, pancakes and pastries. Meals will be delivered to customers in their cars in the large parking lot in front of the Discovery Center. The cost is $10 for adults and teens and $5 for children ages three to 12. The meal is free to children aged two and younger. Call 563-243-3600 to order. The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Avenue South in Clinton.
MARCH 24
MARCH 25
— Clinton County Conservation will host a Full Worm Moon Hike beginning at 6:30 p.m. A naturalist will guide the hike along the backwater trail while participant enjoy the rising moon and other sights, sounds and sensations of a winter evening. Call 563-357-0759 to reserve a spot.
MARCH 26
MARCH 27
— First Central State Bank and Encova Insurance will host a community Easter Egg hunt at 1 p.m. at the Central DeWitt Community Schools outdoor sports complex. The hunt will be separated into divisions for ages 1 and 2, 3 and 4. 5 and 6, and 7 through 9. Organizers encourage attendees to wear masks. Candy, snacks and drinks will be included in the hunt. Each age group will have a Golden Ticket hidden in their hunt area, which can be redeemed for a larger prize at the event’s conclusion.
