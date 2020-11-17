NOVEMBER 18
— Nature Barn Science Club will meet from 10 a.m. to noon at Soaring Eagle Nature Center, 3923 N. Third St. in Clinton. This week's Science Club will focus on owls that call Iowa home. This program is geared towards home schoolers, Clinton County Conservation said, but it's open to anyone. The program is free. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Masks are required while indoors. Group size is limited to eight, and the facility can take two groups at a time. Call 563-847-7202 to register.
NOVEMBER 19
— Clinton Moose Lodge hosts Bingo at the Moose Family Center, 1936 Lincoln Way, from 6:30-10 p.m.. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The Women of the Moose will serve Maid-Rites, hot dogs before games begin.
— Eden Valley Science Club will meet from 10 a.m. to noon at Eden Valley Nature Center, 1415 50th Avenue in Baldwin. This week's Science Club will focus on owls that call Iowa home. The program is geared towards home schoolers but is open to anyone. The program is free. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Masks are required while indoors. Group size is limited to eight, but the facility can take two groups at a time. Call 563-847-7202 to register.
— Nature Story begins at 10 a.m. at Rock Creek Marina and Campground, 3942 291st St. in Camanche. Join Clinton County Conservation for a nature-themed outdoor activity to encourage children to play outside This event is free and open to the public. Guardians of children must be present.
NOVEMBER 20
— Miss Jessica will talk turkey with toddlers during Funtime Friday at 10:30 a.m. at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. The program is designed for young children, but anyone is welcome. The Center is located at 332 Eighth Avenue South in Clinton.
NOVEMBER 21
— Children will learn fun facts about turkeys during Funtime Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. The children's museum is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton. The program is free with a paid admission to the Discovery Center.
— The Saturday Special at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will challenge children to build a Lego Mayflower. The ships will sail on wheels across the floor of the Discovery Center. The program will take place from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— A carry concealed class is set for 9-11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Clinton. The cost is $50. Call, text or message 563-219-5512 to reserve a spot.
NOVEMBER 22
— From 5-7 p.m., Rastrelli's Tuscany will serve food and raise money for Felix Adler Children's Discovery Museum. Tickets must be purchased in advance from the Discovery Center, 563-243-3600. Meals will be delivered curbside. Cost is $9 for adults and teens, $5 for children aged 3-12 and free for children 2 and younger.
NOVEMBER 28
— Children can visit with Santa from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. Children will be socially distanced, and masks are required. Krumpets Bakery and Cafe in Fulton will provide cookies.
NOVEMBER 30
— The LumberKings will host a blood drive with the American Red Cross from noon to 5 p.m. inside the home clubhouse next to the stadium on Sixth Avenue North. Donors may park in the lot across the street from NelsonCorp Field. Donors can book an appointment in advance here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=Lumberkings.
— Scott for Tots is collecting toys for Holiday Network's toy drive. Donate a new, unwrapped toy or gift for children aged 1-15, coats, hats, gloves and boots before December 12 to Billion Auto, Clinton Printing, Hometown Cash Advance, Iron Horse Fitness, Mediacom, RSP or Ruhl & Ruhl. Applications to receive the gift items are available at RSVP and Information, Referral Assistance Services at 415 S. Third St. in Clinton.
DECEMBER 4
— The Fifth Annual Festival of Trees opens at the Clinton County Historical Society Museum. From 4-7 p.m. residents may walk through the museum to view Christmas trees decorated by Clinton area organizations and individuals.
DECEMBER 5
— Random Tanner’s Fifth annual charity toy drive concert begins at 8 p.m. at the Wild Rose Casino and Resort ballroom. Admission is $10 plus however many toys a person can bring. Every toy will be donated to children in the community. Live performances will include rap, acoustic folk and dance. Must be 21 to attend.
— The Downtown Christmas Tre Lighting will take place at the end of Fifth Avenue South in Clinton at 5:30 p.m.
— Clinton County Historical Society Museum is open for the Festival of Trees from 4-8 p.m. Holiday trees are decorated by individuals and organizations in the community. The museum is located at 601 S. First St. in Clinton.
DECEMBER 6
— Clinton County Historical Society Museum is open for the Festival of Trees from 1-4 p.m. Holiday trees are decorated by individuals and organizations in the community. The museum is located at 601 S. First St. in Clinton.
DECEMBER 7
— Clinton County Historical Society Museum is open for the Festival of Trees from 4-7 p.m. Holiday trees are decorated by individuals and organizations in the community. The museum is located at 601 S. First St. in Clinton.
DECEMBER 8
— Clinton County Historical Society Museum is open for the Festival of Trees from 4-7 p.m. Holiday trees are decorated by individuals and organizations in the community. The museum is located at 601 S. First St. in Clinton.
DECEMBER 9
— Clinton County Historical Society Museum is open for the Festival of Trees from 4-7 p.m. Holiday trees are decorated by individuals and organizations in the community. The museum is located at 601 S. First St. in Clinton.
DECEMBER 10
— Clinton County Historical Society Museum is open for the Festival of Trees from 4-7 p.m. Holiday trees are decorated by individuals and organizations in the community. The museum is located at 601 S. First St. in Clinton.
DECEMBER 11
— Clinton County Historical Society Museum is open for the Festival of Trees from 4-7 p.m. Holiday trees are decorated by individuals and organizations in the community. The museum is located at 601 S. First St. in Clinton.
DECEMBER 12
— It's the last day to donate toys to Scott for Tots. Donate a new, unwrapped toy or gift for children aged 1-15, coats, hats, gloves and boots before December 12 to Billion Auto, Clinton Printing, Hometown Cash Advance, Iron Horse Fitness, Mediacom, RSP or Ruhl & Ruhl. Applications to receive the gift items are available at RSVP and Information, Referral Assistance Services at 415 S. Third St. in Clinton.
— Clinton County Historical Society Museum is open for the Festival of Trees from 4-7 p.m. Holiday trees are decorated by individuals and organizations in the community. The museum is located at 601 S. First St. in Clinton.
DECEMBER 13
— The Festival of Trees closes out for the year at Clinton County Historical Society Museum from 1-4 p.m. Holiday trees are decorated by individuals and organizations in the community. The museum is located at 601 S. First St. in Clinton.
DECEMBER 14
— The Sawmill Museum hosts Painting with a Purpose at 6 p.m. Masks are required and only 10 people may participate. Call, email or stop by the museum to reserve a spot. Cost is $30 per person. The museum is located at 2231 Grant St. in Clinton.
DECEMBER 19
— The Carousel School of Dance will present its winter performance at 2 p.m. at Vernon Cook Theater, Clinton High School, 817 Eighth Ave. S.