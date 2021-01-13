JANUARY 15
• Funtime Friday at Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center will feature live barred owls and Clinton County Conservation Naturalist Jessica Steines. Funtime starts at 10:30 a.m. at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
JANUARY 16
• Funtime Saturday at Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center will feature owls. Funtime starts at 10:30 a.m. at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton. From 3-4 p.m., Children will make owl crafts to take home during Saturday Special.
JANUARY 18
• St. Mark’s United Methodist Church will host a blood drive from 2:30-6:30 p.m., in the Fellowship Hall. The church is located at 808 Third St. in Camanche. To donate, contact Alice Srp at 563-259-1061 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 1450 to locate the drive. Appointments and masks are required.
• Pizza Hut and L’Arche Clinto team up for fundraising. From 5-7 p.m., L’Arche Clinton will receive 20% of sales at the 1616 N. Second St. Pizza Hut in Clinton. Call 563-242-3333 to place an order for pick-up or carryout.
JANUARY 23
• DIY outdoors will host an ice fishing tournament at Fulton Harbor Marina from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pay out is 100%, and a side pot will be given for the biggest fish in any species. The cost is $25 per person. Registration begins at 6 a.m.
JANUARY 30
• Delta Waterfowl of Clinton will host its annual Wings Cupped Feet Down banquet at 3942 291st St. in Camanche. The evening will include a silent auction, live auction and raffles. The doors will open at 5 p.m. and dinner will be served at 7 p.m. Tickets are $40 for a single and $60 for a couple. For tickets or any other information, contact any committee member. Ticket sales will be capped at 120 due to restrictions.