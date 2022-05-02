MAY 3
• Megan Peavey Skeffington of Clifton Park, N.Y., will present “Adventures in Africa,” featuring South Africa and Zimbabwe at the DeWitt Noon Lions Club travelogue. Shows are at 3 and 7 p.m. at the Operahouse Theater in DeWitt.
MAY 4
• CrossView Church, 705 14th Ave., Fulton, Illinois, will host a free community meal from 5:30-6:15 p.m. Spaghetti and meat sauce, garlic bread, cuties, coleslaw and ice cream bars are on the menu.
MAY 5
• Lyons Art & Wine Walk, 5 to 8 p.m., Four Square Park, at the intersection of Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street, Clinton.
MAY 6
• Dutch Days in downtown Fulton, Illinois.
• Clinton County Democrats annual Hall of Fame Dinner, 5:30 p.m., Clinton County Fairgrounds, DeWitt. Admission is $40. Make reservations at (563) 241-5824 or cciadems@gmail.com
MAY 7
• Dutch Days in downtown, Fulton, Illinois. Start off Dutch Days weekend on the right foot by joining the runners/walkers and heading to KT3. Gather your family, friends, or co-workers for a 5K run or 2-mile walk. The 1/4-mile fun run for kids starts at 8 a.m. The run/walk starts at 8:15 a.m. Registration forms are available at KT3 or register online at GetMeRegistered.com/DutchDays5k.
• Black Hawk Hiking Club, 2:30 p.m., Mississippi Palisades State Park, Savanna, Illinois. The club’s favorite spring hike on the challenging trails of Palisades State Park offers outstanding views of the Mississippi River from high limestone bluffs. The wood fire will be crackling for those who would like to roast hot dogs, brats, or s’mores. Bring a dish to share along with your tableware and cup to take part in a potluck after the invigorating hike. The park is located on Illinois 84, 2 miles north of Savanna, Illinois. Follow the HIKE signs. Bring your own water and snack.
MAY 8
• The Clintones' Mother's Day concert "Springing Alive With Song", 3 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 621 S. Third St., Clinton. The concert is free.
MAY 11
• Stonecroft Clinton Women’s Connection, 9:30 a.m., Community Reformed Church, 747 N. 12th St., Clinton. The cost to attend is $10. There will be a brunch followed by a special feature and an inspirational, non-denominational speaker. There are no dues or membership required to attend the monthly meetings. All women are invited to attend. Reservations are due Friday, May 6. Contact Donna at (563) 357-6843 or Nancy at 242-8819 or cell (563) 357-8859.
• Elementary school-age programming: Simple Circuits with Putnam’s Little Bits, 4 to 5 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St. in Clinton. The museum can be reached at 242-0343.
MAY 13
• Emmanuel Reformed Church’s “Voices of Praise” cantata, “We Will Stand!”, 7 p.m., at the church. No tickets are needed for this 70-minute concert. A free-will offering will be received. The church is located at 202 E. Morris St., Morrison, Illinois.
MAY 14
• Lyons Art & Craft Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., in Four Square Park, at the intersection of Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street, Clinton.
• Village Cooperative Open House, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1160-14th Ave. N.W Clinton. Masks required unless fully vaccinated.
• Emmanuel Reformed Church’s “Voices of Praise” cantata, “We Will Stand!”, 3 p.m., at the church. No tickets are needed for this 70-minute concert. A free-will offering will be received. The church is located at 202 E. Morris St., Morrison, Illinois.
• Black Hawk Hiking Club, 2:30 p.m., Bear River Recreation Trail, Preston. This crushed limestone scenic trail is located along the Maquoketa River in Jackson County and crosses Deep Creek. Most of the trail is located on the abandoned Chicago Milwaukee Railroad line. Follow the HIKE signs. Bring your own water and snack.
MAY 15
• Lyons Art & Craft Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., in Four Square Park, at the intersection of Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street, Clinton.
• Tadpole hunt, 2 p.m., Hurstville Interpretive Center, Maquoketa. Attendees will head out to the frog ponds and marsh at the Hurstville Interpretive Center to see which amphibian species have laid eggs and have tadpoles in the water. Nets, buckets and ID assistance will be available to people of all ages. Participants are encouraged to dress to get muddy and wet as we wade in the water. Registration is required at least 48 hours in advance for all programs. Register by calling (563) 652-3783 or email jmeyer@jacksoncounty.iowa.gov. Programs are free of charge unless otherwise noted. Donations are accepted.
• Emmanuel Reformed Church’s “Voices of Praise” cantata, “We Will Stand!”, 7 p.m., at the church. No tickets are needed for this 70-minute concert. A free-will offering will be received. The church is located at 202 E. Morris St., Morrison, Illinois.
MAY 21
• Black Hawk Hiking Club, 2:30 p.m., Loud Thunder Forest Preserve, Illinois City, Illinois. Join the club for the annual John Hauberg Memorial Hike as they pay tribute to Hauberg, founder of the Black Hawk Hiking Club. A potluck will follow the hike. Bring your own table service, beverage cup, and a dish to share. Drinks will be provided. Watch for HIKE signs. Bring your own water for the hike.
MAY 25
• Elementary school-age programming: Invertebrates, 4 to 5 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St. in Clinton. The museum can be reached at 242-0343.
MAY 28
• Black Hawk Hiking Club, 2:30 p.m., Rock Falls Centennial Park, Rock Falls, Illinois. Hikers will be hiking on the Canal path, which includes a pedestrian bridge across the Rock River. Bring your own water and snack.
JUNE 1
• Clinton Public Library Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on the west side of the building. There will be fun stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
JUNE 5
• Annual Bike Blessing, downtown Fulton, Illinois.
JUNE 8
• Elementary school-age programming: Geology Rocks, 4 to 5 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St. in Clinton. The museum can be reached at 242-0343.
• Clinton Public Library Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on the west side of the building. There will be fun stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
JUNE 15
• Clinton Public Library Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on the west side of the building. There will be fun stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
JUNE 22
• Clinton Public Library Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on the west side of the building. There will be fun stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
JUNE 25
• Clinton High School Class of 1977 will hold its 45th class reunion on Saturday, June 25 at the Wild Rose Casino and Resort's banquet hall. The event will be from 6 p.m. to midnight. Entertainment will be provided by Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, Bowman, Pickney and Evans. Members of the class are asked to provide their updated contact information by emailing clintonhighschoolclassof1977@gmail.com. Registration for the event is online at http://ClintonIowa77.reunionmanager.com
JUNE 29
• Elementary school-age programming: Draw a Critter, 4 to 5 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St. in Clinton. The museum can be reached at 242-0343.
• Clinton Public Library Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on the west side of the building. There will be fun stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
JULY 9
• Low Moor Days car show. Registration is from 9 a.m. to noon; Judging from noon to 1:30 p.m., Awards and raffle at 3 p.m.