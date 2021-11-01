NOV. 3
• Friends of the Library bookstore is open 1-5 p.m. on the lower level of Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
• The Kindred Spirits exhibit at River Arts Center, 229 Fifth Ave. South in Clinton, ends this week. The Arts Center is open from 1-4 p.m.
NOV. 4
• The Kindred Spirits exhibit at River Arts Center, 229 Fifth Ave. South in Clinton, ends this week. The Arts Center is open from 1-4 p.m.
NOV. 5
• Sauk Valley Community College will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Residents should enter the west mall door to the Riverview Room (1H16/1H18). Pfizer’s first, second, third or booster doses and Johnson and Johnson vaccines are available.
• Clinton children will have farm fun with Farmer Jane during Funtime Friday at 10:30 a.m. at Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center, 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
• The Kindred Spirits exhibit at River Arts Center, 229 Fifth Ave. South in Clinton, ends this week. The Arts Center is open from 1-4 p.m.
NOV. 6
• Random Tanner returns to Perxactly’s Bar and Grill in Maquoketa with Jamie Triller at 12:30 p.m.
• Prince of Peace Catholic School hosts Trivia Night at 6 p.m. Teams of up to 8 players over the age of 21 costs $10 per person. Food will be available for purchase, and teams can bring their own snacks and beverages. The school is located at 312 S. Fourth St. in Clinton. Call 563-242-1663 to register.
• Clinton Symphony Orchestra presents A Belated Celebration for Beethoven’s 250th birthday at 7:30 p.m. at Centennial Auditorium at Sterling High School. Students are admitted free. Adult admission is $20. Pianist Marian Lee is the guest artist.
• Temp Associates will host a hiring event from 8 a.m. to noon. Bring a resume and ID for on-the-spot interviews. Temp Associates is located at 1801 S. 21st St. Jobs available include packers, assembly, receptionists, CNC operators, bank tellers school aides and customer service.
• Clinton children will have farm fun with Farmer Jane during Funtime Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center, 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
• The #52Stories genealogy project will meet at Riverfront Marketplace Coffee Shop, 216 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton from 1:30-3 p.m. Participants write down one story each week of the year. Call 563-242-5355 for details or to sign up for November.
— American Indian Day with Miss Penny starts at 2 p.m. at Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center in Clinton. Children will learn games and traditions. The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S.
— Diva Las Vegas Drag Show will perform at Remington’s Bar, 2300 Lincoln Way in Clinton. Tickets are $10.
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the lower level of Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— The Kindred Spirits exhibit at River Arts Center, 229 Fifth Ave. South in Clinton, ends today. The Arts Center is open from 1-4 p.m.
NOV. 7
— The Fulton Presbyterian Church will serving a baked potato bar with dessert from 4:30 to 6:30 pm at the church. Free will donations will be accepted. Fulton Presbyterian Church is located at 311 N. Ninth St. in Fulton.
NOV. 8
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the lower level of Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
NOV. 10
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open 1-5 p.m. on the lower level of Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
NOV. 13
— Immanuel Lutheran Church, at 1519 S. Washington Blvd. in Camanche, will host a bazaar and ice cream social from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch will include Sloppy Joes, hot dogs, chips, drinks, cake, pie and ice cream.
— To show its gratitude to surrounding communities that have been a blessing and to celebrate 50 years in its current building, Albany United Methodist Church invites the public to a community coffee hour from 9-10:30 a.m. The church will serve coffee, fresh apple cider and pastries. Will Mueller will provide pickin’ and singin’.
— Rolling Thunder, an AC/DC tribute band, will perform at Remington’s, 2300 Lincoln Way in Clinton. Entry fee is $10.
— Timber Lake Playhouse will have Boy Band Night, featuring music from the 1990s boy bands. Beginning at 7 p.m. performers will bring back the songs of The Backstreet Boys, N’Sync, the New Kids on the Block, Boys II Men and One Direction. Tickets are available at timberlakeplayhouse.org.
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the lower level of Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
NOV. 14
— The Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce Father-Daughter Dance for girls in kindergarten through fifth grades will take place from 2-4 p.m. at Vista Grande, 2141 16th St. NW, Clinton. The cost is $20 for father and daughter plus $5 for each additional daughter. Advance registration required at https://www.clintonia.com. Girls without fathers may substitute another adult.
— A benefit for Troy Bousman will take place at Triple Play Bowling, 1601 Ninth Ave., in Fulton, Illinois from 2-5 p.m. Cost to taste and vote for chili in the cook-off is $5. Food is available for a donation. Drinks will be available for purchase. The event will include a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle. Proceeds will help pay for medical expenses and other related expenses due to loss of income. Bousman is a foreman at Clinton Engineering.
NOV. 15
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the lower level of Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.