JUNE 8
• Technology giving you trouble? Drop into the Clinton's Lyons Branch Library from 2 to 4 p.m. for one-on-one help during Device Advice hours. We’re happy to help with any projects you’re working on or just answer questions.
• Elementary school-age programming: Geology Rocks, 4 to 5 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St. in Clinton. The museum can be reached at 242-0343.
• Clinton Public Library Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Storytimes are on the second floor of the library in the storytime room on the west side of the building. There will be fun stories, songs, puppet shows, and a craft to take home.
JUNE 9
• The CHS Class of 1955 meets at 11:30 a.m. for lunch, will order individually from the food truck "TJ's on the Boulevard" in Camanche and bring the food to the Camanche City Park to eat. Bring lawn chairs if you desire. Everyone is invited. The location is at Jerseys parking lot.
• Music on the Avenue concert in downtown Clinton, Hap Hazard, 6 p.m.
JUNE 10
• The YWCA 50+ Club's Hike the Dike one-mile poker walk to celebrate Strong and Steady for Life, 1:30 p.m. Participants will meet at the picnic table just south of the Clinton Area Showboat Theatre on Riverview Drive. Sign up at the YWCA front desk or call to register at 242-2110. There is no cost to participate and all are welcome.
• Spend Smart. Eat Smart. Are you looking for tips to stretch your food dollars? Learn strategies to save money on food expenses while including new ideas into menu planning and food shopping. This program is presented by Vera Stokes, Food and Health Specialist, Iowa State University Extension & Outreach, and will be in the lower level meeting room of the Clinton Public Library, from 3-4 p.m.
JUNE 12
• Join Ann and Kevin Burns and Sandy Walton at 3 p.m. at the Hurstville Interpretive Center in Maquoketa as they share images and stories of their recent safari trip to Kenya. For more information, contact Jackson County Conservation at (563) 652-3783. The Hurstville Interpretive Center is located on mile north of Maquoketa on U.S. 61.
JUNE 14
• Crafternoon at Lyons Branch Library. Beginning Crochet, from 1-2:30 p.m. Would you like to learn how to crochet but are not sure where to start? Sandy Logan is teaching us the basics. You will need to bring an H hook and a worsted weight yarn that is not fine or bulky. Registration is encouraged; call 242-5355.