FEBRUARY 20
— Clinton County Conservation hosts Winter Fun Day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rock Creek Park. Rock Creek will have everything visitors need for cross country skiing, ice fishing, snowshoeing and ice skating. Call or text 563-212-0955 to reserve a time.
— Drives Chain by Timken hosts an onsite job fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 901 19th Ave. in Fulton, Illinois. Interviews and hiring will take place on the spot. Jobs are available for first, second and third shifts starting at $18.50 per hour. Available positions include welder, chain assembly, finishing room operator, forklift operator, press operator, warehouse scale attendant, quality technician and tool and die maker. Masks are required.
— Children will play with parachutes during Funtime Saturday 10:30 a.m. at Felix Adler Children's Discover Center. The program is designed for young children, but all ages are welcome. The children's museum is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Children will become spies for a day with Miss Amanda from 3-4 p.m. at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. Children will decode messages, traverse an obstacle course and follow clues. The children's museum is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
FEBRUARY 21
— Join Clinton County Conservation at Rock Creek Park to learn about birds and how to help them. At 5:30 p.m., learn about common feeder birds of Iowa. Meet a live red-tailed hawk and a barred owl at 7:30 p.m., and take the Owl Prowl Walk at 8 p.m.
FEBRUARY 22
— Day two of learning about birds at Rock Creek Park begins with a Bird Walk at 7 a.m. At 9:30 a.m., learn about passerines (songbirds) of Iowa. A feeder watch and lunch break is scheduled for 11:30 a.m., followed by the study of non-passerines of Iowa at 12:30 p.m. Learn about Midwestern raptor population trends at 2:45 p.m. and take the Bird Walk and Owl Prowl at 4 p.m.
— Pizza Hut, on Second Street in Clinton, and the Clinton County Historical Society will host a fundraiser night 5-7 p.m. Order take-out or delivery during those hours and 20% of the amount sold will go to support the museum.
FEBRUARY 23
— Pizza Hut on North Second Street in Clinton will donate 20% of every sale between 5-7 p.m. to Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. Order online or by calling 563-242-3333 to order delivery or carry-out.
FEBRUARY 24
— The Lyons Reads Book Club will meet by computer or by phone from 4:45-6:15 p.m. Call 563-242-5355 for details.
— The West Carroll FFA host an online screening of the independent film "Silo" Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 6:30. Inspired by true events, "Silo" tells the story of Cody Rose, an 18-year-old who fall into a grain bin in a small American farm town. A guided conversation will follow the film using discussion points curated by the Silo team and their non-profit partners, the Grain Handling Safety Coalition. To attend the virtual screening, email cpolk@wc314.org. An online RSVP is available on https://www.eventbrite.com/e/west-carroll-ffa-presents-silo-the-film-tickets-135542161253.
FEBRUARY 25
— At 6:30 p.m., Clinton County Conservation will host a Full Snow Moon Hike at Sherman Park. Space is limited. Call 563-357-0759 to reserve a spot.
FEBRUARY 26
— Clinton/Camanche Knights of Columbus will host its annual Lenten Fish Fry from 4-7 p.m. at Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 1105 LaMetta Wynn Dr., in Clinton. The meal is carry-out only. Fried or baked fish with a baked potato and coleslaw costs $10. Seven pieces of shrimp with a baked potato and coleslaw is $12.
FEBRUARY 27
— An icy swim at Rock Creek Campground will raise money for Clinton County Conservation Foundation's environmental education programs at 1 p.m. The event includes a costume contest. The winner will receive a free one-night stay in the Pintail Cabin. The Plunge is limited to 50 participants; each is required to raise $100 for the Foundation. Call or test Jill at 563-349-8680 by Feb. 25 to register.
FEBRUARY 28
— River Arts Center will host an artists' reception for Mic Barnes and Martha Hayes from 1-3 p.m. Barnes is showing her photography and Hayes her watercolor paintings in an exhibit called Nature’s Palette. The Art Center is located at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
MARCH 1
— The Society of St. Vincent de Paul will have a fundraiser through Pizza Ranch in Clinton from 5-8 p.m. Pizza Ranch will donate part of the sales of drive-thru orders during those hours to the Society.
MARCH 3
— Friends of Jackson County Conservation and Jackson County Energy District will host a virtual presentation about renewable energy by Dr. Aaron Wood at 6 p.m. The virtual program is free and open to the public. To register and receive a zoom link for the program, email friends@jacksonccb.com. Freewill donations for the program will go toward the construction of a solar array at the Hurstville Interpretive Center. For more information, call 563-652-3783.
MARCH 5
— Clinton/Camanche Knights of Columbus will host its annual Lenten Fish Fry from 4-7 p.m. at Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 1105 LaMetta Wynn Dr., in Clinton. The meal is carry-out only. Fried or baked fish with a baked potato and coleslaw costs $10. Seven pieces of shrimp with a baked potato and coleslaw is $12.