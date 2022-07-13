JULY 14
• Lyons Business & Professional Association Night at NelsonCorp Field.
• Music on the Avenue concert in downtown Clinton, Gray Wolf Band, 6 p.m.
• Sunset Eco Cruise, 7 p.m., Rock Creek. Enjoy an hour-long guided cruise on the Mississippi and Wapsipinicon Rivers. Call 259-1876 to reserve your seat.
JULY 15
• The American Heart Association will host a 2022 Clinton Virtual Go Red for Women Luncheon to support the fight to end heart disease and stroke. This signature event, chaired by Matt Chenoweth, operations director at HyVee, is designed to raise awareness of a woman’s greatest health threat: cardiovascular disease. The luncheon features keynote speakers, inspiring survivor stories, Chef Chris Remrey from Creative Catering Caravan, a silent auction and more. To register and for more information, contact Christine Taylor at Christine.Taylor@Heart.org or visit Heart.org/ClintonGoRed.
JULY 16
• Lyons Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, Lyons Foursquare Park
JULY 17
• Spring Valley Reformed Church, 10960 Spring Valley Road, Fulton, Illinois, welcomes GloryWay Quartet to the outdoor stage at 6 p.m. The concert will be moved indoors if there is a threat of bad weather. A free will offering will be taken. Rootbeer floats will be served.
JULY 18
• The River City Municipal Band rehearsal, 6-8 p.m., Clinton Middle School. All are welcome. For more information on joining the River City Municipal Band or attending concerts, contact band vice president Gregg Obren at (563) 503-8345.
JULY 19
• Clinton History Program: The first Catholic Church in Clinton, 1-2 p.m. Please join us as Tom Koester presents a one-hour program about the first Catholic church in Clinton. There will be a small display of items and Q & A time. This program will be at the Lyons Branch Library. Registration is encouraged by calling 242-5355. The River Cities Quilters Guild will meet at 7 p.m. July 19 at Fulton Presbyterian Church. The speaker for this month will be Nancy Hook talking on tips for preparing your quilt for a long-arm quilter. She has had a long-arm machine since 2010 and started this skill when she was still working full time. She has been retired for three years and has been able to devote more time to her craft. The meeting is open to anyone interested in fiber arts.
JULY 20
• Storytime Every Wednesday at 10:30am. Storytime is on the second floor of the library (unless otherwise stated) in the storytime room on the western side of the building. Join us for fun, stories, songs, puppet shows, and crafts!
• Afternoon Adventures, 2:30 p.m. in the Makerspace at Clinton Public Library.
Every Wednesday, kindergarten through sixth-graders are invited to join us in the Makerspace from 2:30-4 p.m. for fun STEAM activities. Join us for some hands on learning and fun.
• Lyons Farmers Market, 4 to 6 p.m., Lyons Foursquare Park.
• Lyons Reads Book Club, 5-6:30 p.m. at the Lyons Branch Library. The Lyons Reads Book Club is relaxed has fun conversations about books and authors. We each read our own book and discuss it with our group.
JULY 21
• Music on the Avenue concert in downtown Clinton, Mizzipi Mud, 6 p.m.
JULY 23
• Lyons Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, Lyons Foursquare Park
• Cookbook Club, 2-3 p.m. If you enjoy telling stories, sharing recipes, and meeting new people then please join us at the Lyons Branch Library to share family recipes, whether new or old, and a story about the recipe. We will be creating a cookbook for the Clinton Public Library during this 9-month program. We welcome all levels of cooking experience and diets. Please bring a "Highly Requested recipe" for our fourth meeting. This meeting will be at the Lyons Branch Library.
JULY 24
• The Lutheran churches of Andover, Preston and Sabula will hold their traditional summer bluegrass gospel service as a joint non-denominational church service. The bluegrass gospel service will feature a professional bluegrass band, Bluegrass Express from Illinois. The concert will begin at 11 a.m. at Two-Good Park in Preston. Everyone is invited. Please bring a lawn chair. There is no cost, but a free-will offering will be collected.
• Spring Valley Reformed Church, 10960 Spring Valley Road, Fulton Illinois, welcomes Higher Power to their outdoor stage at 6 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or sit in your car. A free-will offering will be taken. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved indoors.
JULY 25
• River City Municipal Band performance, 7 p.m., Clinton Community College Auditorium.
JULY 26
• A Matter of Balance presented by Milestones. Tuesday, July 26, 2022 3:30-5:30 p.m. A Matter of Balance is specifically designed to diminish the risk of falling, stop the fear of falling cycle, and improve activity levels among independent older adults. There will be eight, two-hour classes, group discussions, mutual problem-solving and exercises to improve balance, coordination, and strength. This class is for adults 60-plus who live in Iowa. It will be held Tuesdays from 3:30- 5:30 p.m., at the Clinton Public Library, lower level meeting room. Registration is required; call Sonita at (563) 723-5969 or pre-register at www.milestonesaaa.org/evidence-based-programming