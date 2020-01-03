JANUARY 4
The Bald Eagle Watch will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lock and Dam 13 in Fulton, Illinois and at Clinton Community College, 1000 Lincoln Blvd. in Clinton. The Watch will feature lectures, exhibits and videos at the college and the viewing of eagles at the lock and dam.
JANUARY 5
Travis Hosette will perform Frank Sinatra’s greatest hits at Ohana’s Neighborhood Bar from 3-6 p.m. Free food and happy hour will be offered all day. Ohana’s is located at 92 Main Ave. in Clinton.
JANUARY 6
Local business leaders from Clinton, Jackson and Dubuque counties will meet from 3-4:30 p.m. at Camanche Community Center for a Small Business Roundtable. State Senator Chris Cournoyer, Iowa Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver and Senator Carrie Koelker, vice chair of the Commerce Committee, will preview issues that the Iowa Legislature will discuss in 2020.
JANUARY 10
Clinton Public Library will show the movie “Yours, Mine and Ours,” a 1968 classic starring Lucille Ball and Henry Fonda, at 5:30 p.m. Call 563-242-8441 to make a reservation, because seating is limited. The library is located at 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
JANUARY 11
The Lyons branch of Clinton Public Library hosts Operation Bedroll at 11 a.m. Patrons will learn to make sleeping mats from plastic grocery bags. The project is part of the library’s adult programming and is presented in collaboration with Clinton’s Retired Senior Volunteer Program. The mats are part of an effort to help the homeless. Call 563-242-5355 to register, as space is limited. The Lyons library is located at 105 Main Ave. in Clinton.
JANUARY 15
Sandy Logan will teach crochet skills at 1 p.m. at the Lyons branch of the Clinton Public Library, 105 Main Ave. in Clinton. Call 563-242-5355 to sign up. Some supplies will be available, but people may bring their own.
JANUARY 16
Vendors will share food and drinks at The Sawmill Museum from 6-9 p.m. Tickets for the Food and Beverage Fest are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Only 400 tickets are available. Proceeds will pay for programming and exhibits at The Sawmill Museum. The museum is located at 2231 Grant St. in Clinton.
JANUARY 18
The Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Legislative Coffee with Sen. Chris Cournoyer, Rep. Norlin Mommsen and Rep. Mary Wolfe at 9 a.m. at the Chamber office, 721 South Second St. in Clinton. The three legislators will discuss bills making their way through the State House and answer questions from the public. The event is free.
JANUARY 21
Clinton Public Library will live stream an information session discussing the basics of buying and selling a home in Iowa from 5:30-7 p.m. The Iowa State Bar Association People’s Law School will give an overview of real estate law for home owners, discuss abstracts and mortgages and talk about neighbors, property lines and easements. The session will take place in the lower level meeting room of the library at 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
JANUARY 22
Lyons Reads Book Club will meet from 4:45-6:15 p.m. Readers will discuss whatever books they are reading. The club is an informal place to have conversations about books and authors. The Lyons branch of Clinton Public Library is located at 105 Main Ave. in Clinton.
JANUARY 24
10 of Soul will perform at Clinton High School from 7-9 p.m. The group will share the stage with CHS band students.
Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S. will host Bingo from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded. Call 563-242-8441 to register. Seating is limited.
JANUARY 26
Brian Johannesen will perform at The Living Room, 700 S. Second St. in Clinton, from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Johannesen’s latest release, Northern Town, explores his favorite subjects whiskey, women and wanderlust over a rich foundation provided by a band of veteran Iowa musicians. Doors open at 7 p.m. A $10 donation is suggested to help Johannesen with expenses.
Clinton Public Library invites residents to use alcohol inks to create one-of-a-kind ceramic tiles during National Inspire Your Heart with Art Day. From 3:30-4:30 p.m. at 306 Eight Ave. S. in Clinton, adults will create a craft. Coloring supplies will also be available. Call 563-242-8441 to register. Seating and supplies are limited.