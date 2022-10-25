To list your event here, email it to news@clintonherald.com or mail it to the Clinton Herald, 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton, IA 52732. Additional events can be viewed at https://www.clintonherald.com/events/#/
OCT. 26
• Lyons Farmers Market, 4 to 6 p.m., Lyons Foursquare Park.
• Clinton Juvenile Department Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Clinton Public Library’s Storytime Room on the second floor.
• Afternoon Adventures, 2:30 p.m., Clinton Public Library’s Makerspace/second floor depending on the activity. Every Wednesday, K-6th graders are invited to attend starting at 2:30 for fun STEAM activities.Activities range from 45 minutes to 75 minutes long. Caregivers are encouraged to join with their younger children. Sign in is required from caregivers and if they are not joining their children for the activities, we encourage them to stay in the building. Children under the age of 8 are not to be left alone in the building without a caretaker at least the age of 14.
• Lyons Reads Book Club, 5-6:30 p.m. at Dunkin’ Donuts. The Lyons Reads Book Club is relaxed and we have fun conversations about books and authors. We each read our own book and discuss it with our group. This meeting will be held at Dunkin’ Donuts, 1122 N. Second St., Clinton. Registration is encouraged. Call 242-5355.
OCT. 28
• Device Advice. Clinton Public Library, 10 a.m. to noon. Technology giving you trouble? Drop into the library for one-on-one help during Device Advice hours. We’re happy to help with any projects you’re working on or just answer questions. We’re not tech professionals but we can help you feel more comfortable navigating the technology you are interested in.
OCT. 29
• Lyons Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, Lyons Foursquare Park.
• Drive-through Medication and Vape Take Back Day, 9 a.m. to noon, at the Clinton County Law Center, 241 Seventh Ave. North in Clinton, or the DeWitt Police Department at 1505 Sixth Ave. in DeWitt. Vape and e-cigarette batteries must be removed and placed in a Ziploc bag. Vape and batteries can be taken at the event. For more information call (563) 241-4371 or email kristin@csaciowa.org
NOV. 5
• Bald Eagle Eco Cruise, 1 p.m., Rock Creek. This will be the public’s last opportunity this year to take a Mississippi Eco Cruise on the Blue Heron pontoon boat. The American bald eagles will start to congregate along the Mississippi River for the winter and we hope to see several of the birds during the cruise. Call 259-1876 to register. Signup is open now for the Eagle Cruise.
• Clinton County Conservation Foundation Fall Fundraiser Banquet, Rock Creek. Call the Conservation Office at (563) 847-7202 for ticket information.
NOV. 12
• Fall festival bazaar and ice cream social, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1519 Washington Blvd., Camanche. There will be vendor and craft tables and food will be available. The menu includes sloppy Joes, hot dogs, chips, drinks, cake, pie and ice cream.
NOV. 13
• RiverChor’s fall concert, 2 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church in Clinton. With a theme of “Choral Cornucopia”, the concert has something for everyone, ranging from William Billings to Mozart to Fats Waller, Irving Fine and Aaron Copland.
NOV. 26
• Felix and Fingers Dueling Pianos, Wild Rose Casino & Hotel in Clinton. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $25 each when a table for 10 people is purchased. Individual tickets cost $30. Each ticket will include hors d’oeuvres by Creative Catering Caravan and the show. A cash bar will be available. Concert-goers must be at least 21 years old to attend. Tickess are available for purchase through the Iowa Store Gift Shop at Wild Rose Casino & Hotel in Clinton, by calling 1-800-457-9975 or online at www.wildroseresorts.com.