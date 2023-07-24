To list your event here, email it to news@clintonherald.com or mail it to the Clinton Herald, 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton, IA 52732. Additional events can be viewed at https://www.clintonherald.com/events/#/
JULY 25
• Friends of Rock Creek Meeting, 6 p.m., Rock Creek. Join this fun little group that does big things for Rock Creek. No dues, no commitments.
• The Clinton WaTanYe group will meet at the Village Co-op for their regular monthly dinner meeting. Social hour is at 6 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m. A business meeting will follow dinner. School and personal supplies will be collected. Anyone interested in learning more about WaTanYe or to make a dinner reservation can call (563) 249-4795.
• July Author Talks! Virtual. Library Speakers Consortium. Register to attend a virtual event live, or watch previous events, for free! LibraryC.org/ClintonPublicLibrary. Erika Sanchez, 3 p.m. Award-winning writer Erika Sánchez will talk about her disarmingly funny memoir-in-essays "Crying in the Bathroom".
• Summer Beach Reads Book Club. Main Branch Library, 6:30-7:30 p.m. "Happy Place by Emily Henry". Join us to discuss this “Beach Read” and make new friends in the process! Copies of this book are available to check out through the library. If you plan to attend, please give us a call or register through our online calendar.
JULY 26
• Creating an Angler, 6:30 p.m., Malone Park, DeWitt. Providing new experiences in nature for children helps build an appreciation for the outdoors at a young age that they may carry on throughout their life. We have worms, poles, and tackle... lets just catch the fish! Bring your child to the shoreline and teach them how to fish. Experience and licenses are not required unless you plan on doing the fishing yourself. We will teach you how to encourage your angler even if you're not an angler yourself. This is a free event and open to the public. Call Jill Schmidt at 563-847-7202 with any questions. Event is sponsored by Clinton County Conservation.
• WOW Wednesdays with Miss Jean at the Discovery Center. Every Wednesday from 2–5 p.m. Join Miss Jean for chess, juggling and logic puzzles. All ages, all abilities – kids and grown-ups accepted! Free with museum admission. 332 Eighth Ave. South, Clinton.
• Lyons Farmers Market, 4-6 p.m., at Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street, Clinton.
• Market Music 2023 at Lyons Four Square Park. The Mamiltons, 5-7 p.m. Shop the farmers market, bring your lawn chair, and get ready for some great music. Kelly Girls Woodfire Pizza will have food available to purchase.
JULY 27
• Sunset Eco Cruise, 7 p.m., Rock Creek. Call 563-259-1876 to reserve your free spot on the 24-passenger pontoon boat, the Blue Heron Eco Cruiser!
• The Gathering Place. Share a cup of coffee or beverage with friends, play games or work on a puzzle, 1-4 p.m. at First United Presbyterian Church, 400 Fifth Ave. South, Clinton. Free to attend. Accessible for people with disabilities. Call (309) 236-1533 for more information. Use the North door to office or elevator.
• Music on the Avenue featuring Staff Infection, 6 to 8 p.m. on Clinton’s Fifth Avenue South. Free to attend.
JULY 28
• Device Advice, Clinton Public Library, 10 a.m. to noon. Technology giving you trouble? Drop into the library for one-on-one help during Device Advice hours. We’re happy to help with any projects you’re working on or just answer your questions. We’re not tech professionals, but we can help you feel more comfortable navigating the technology you are interested in.
• Funtime Friday at the Children's Discovery Center, S’more Camping with Miss Chris at 10:30 a.m. We’ll be cooking s’mores and enjoying them at our campsite. All ages are welcome. No registration. Free with museum admission. 332 Eighth Ave. South in Clinton.