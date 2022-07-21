To list your event here, email it to news@clintonherald.com or mail it to the Clinton Herald, 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton, IA 52732. Additional events can be viewed at https://www.clintonherald.com/events/#/
JULY 22
• Christmas in July, Eden Valley, Walnut Grove and Sherman parks. Decorating campsites in the Christmas-fashion. Weather permitting, a movie will be played at Eden Valley Campground at dusk.
JULY 23
• Lyons Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, Lyons Foursquare Park
• Cookbook Club, 2-3 p.m. If you enjoy telling stories, sharing recipes, and meeting new people then please join us at the Lyons Branch Library to share family recipes, whether new or old, and a story about the recipe. We will be creating a cookbook for the Clinton Public Library during this 9-month program. We welcome all levels of cooking experience and diets. Please bring a "Highly Requested recipe" for our fourth meeting. This meeting will be at the Lyons Branch Library.
• Eden Valley Nature Center open from 1-4 p.m. Stop in to visit the animals and view the displays. Eden Valley is located a 1415 50th Ave., Baldwin.
• The Victory Center will celebrate its 35th anniversary with a banquet at 5 p.m. followed by a service at 6:30 p.m. at 511 Third Ave. North, Albany, Illinois. The keynote speaker is Josue Santiago from Cuba. For more information, call 242-9016 or go to www.victorycenter.com.
• Melissa the Medium will be featured at Ohnward Fine Arts Center at 7 p.m. All tickets are $25 and attendees must be at least 16 to attend. Tickets can be purchased at the Ohnward Fine Arts Center, (563) 652-9815, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday; Osterhaus Pharmacy; Maquoketa State Bank; Hartig Drug in Preston; and the Bellevue Pharmacy in Bellevue. Tickets also are available at www.ohnwardfineartscenter.com.
JULY 24
• The Lutheran churches of Andover, Preston and Sabula will hold their traditional summer bluegrass gospel service as a joint non-denominational church service. The bluegrass gospel service will feature a professional bluegrass band, Bluegrass Express from Illinois. The concert will begin at 11 a.m. at Two-Good Park in Preston. Everyone is invited. Please bring a lawn chair. There is no cost, but a free-will offering will be collected.
• Spring Valley Reformed Church, 10960 Spring Valley Road, Fulton, Illinois, welcomes Higher Power to its outdoor stage at 6 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or sit in your car. A free-will offering will be taken. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved indoors.
JULY 25
• Wapsi Paddling Trip No. 1, 10 a.m., Walnut Grove, in Toronto, Iowa. This is a great trip for beginners. Paddlers will take their time, explore the half dozen or more beaches and collect rocks, fossils, artifacts, tracks and shells. Register by calling or texting (563) 357-0759.
• Nature Story, 10:30 a.m., Rock Creek. This informal activity is child led by their imagination, though the naturalist will have a different nature theme with a story for the event. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
• Wapsi Overnight Paddle Trip, 6 p.m., Walnut Grove, in Toronto, Iowa. This is a free, family oriented trip. Get an early supper and meet at the park. We’ll travel just downstream to a large beach, pitch tents and enjoy the water, sand and a community fire. In the morning the group will continue downstream, 9 miles in all, to the take-out location at the Lincoln Highway boat ramp. Clinton County Conservation can supply paddling gear, dry bags, sleeping bags, tents, mess kits, cook kits and stoves. Attendees must provide all other necessaries (i.e. food, water, bug repellent, sunscreen, etc.). Call (563) 357-0759 for more information and registration.
• River City Municipal Band performance, 7 p.m., Clinton Community College Auditorium.
JULY 26
• A Matter of Balance presented by Milestones. Tuesday, July 26, 2022 3:30-5:30 p.m. A Matter of Balance is specifically designed to diminish the risk of falling, stop the fear of falling cycle, and improve activity levels among independent older adults. There will be eight, two-hour classes, group discussions, mutual problem-solving and exercises to improve balance, coordination, and strength. This class is for adults 60-plus who live in Iowa. It will be held Tuesdays from 3:30- 5:30 p.m., at the Clinton Public Library, lower level meeting room. Registration is required; call Sonita at (563) 723-5969 or pre-register at www.milestonesaaa.org/evidence-based-programming.
• Friends of Rock Creek meeting, 6 p.m., Rock Creek in Camanche.
JULY 27
• Storytime, 10:30 a.m., second floor of the Clinton Public Library in the storytime room on the west side of the building. Join us for fun, stories, songs, puppet shows, and crafts.
• The Fulton Red Hats will meet at a Lanark restaurant. There will be car pools from the Fulton Shell Station in Fulton at 11:15 a.m. and McDonald's in Savanna, Illinois at 11:45 a.m. After lunch at the Crooked Roof in Lanark, the group will then tour a historic stone house in Mount Carroll, Illinois. Call (815) 589-3360 for any questions.
• Amaze-wing Hawks, 1:30 p.m., Clinton Public Library. Discover the swooping and soaring hawks found all around us. There will be a live bird presentation, as well as other hands-on animal stations. All ages are welcome. Presented by Clinton County Conservation.
• Elementary school-age programming: Mississippi River Life, 4 to 5 p.m., at the Sawmill Museum, 2231 Grant St. in Clinton. The museum can be reached at 242-0343.
• Lyons Farmers Market, 4 to 6 p.m., Lyons Foursquare Park
• Market Music 2022 at Lyons Four Square Park. Lojo Russo will perform from 5-7 p.m. Shop the farmers market, bring your lawn chair, and get ready for some great music. Holly’s Dogs will have food available to purchase.
• Creating an Angler, 6:30 p.m., Malone Park, DeWitt. Providing new experiences in nature for children helps build an appreciation for the outdoors at a young age that they may carry on throughout their life. Clinton County Conservation has worms, poles and tackle. Bring your child to the shoreline and teach them how to fish. Experience and licenses are not required unless you plan on doing the fishing yourself. This is a free event and open to the public. Call Jill at (563) 847-7202 with any questions.
JULY 28
• Beaver Island Paddle Trip, 10 a.m.. Meet at the South Clinton Boat Ramp to launch. We will have to cross the rock levee at the head of Sunfish Slough and deal with other possible blockages. Sounds like an adventure right? We'll survey it prior to the trip and give you our best estimate of its difficulty. Call (357)-0759 for more info and to register. This is a Clinton County Conservation event.
• Music on the Avenue concert in downtown Clinton, Staff Infection, 6 p.m.
• Sunset Eco Cruise, 7 p.m., Rock Creek, Camanche.
JULY 29
• Device Advice, Clinton Public Library, 10 a.m. to noon. Technology giving you trouble? Drop into the library for one-on-one help during Device Advice hours. We’re happy to help with any projects you’re working on or just answer questions. We’re not tech professionals but we can help you feel more comfortable navigating the technology you are interested in.
JULY 30
• Lyons Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, Lyons Foursquare Park.
JULY 31
• Victory Center Day at Clinton's NelsonCorp Field, 2 p.m.
AUG. 5
• It was 50 years ago that the Jackson County Retired School Personnel had its first meeting. Members will celebrate at St. Mark's Fellowship Hall in Maquoketa. Social begins at 11:30 and lunch will be served at noon. Make reservations by calling Nancy Wagner at (563) 652-5931. All retired school personnel including teachers, nurses, administrators, janitors, bus drivers, cooks, secretaries, and associates are eligible to join the group. New members are always welcome.
• Finally Friday concert, performance by The Beaux, 6 p.m., Riverview Bandshell, Clinton. Bring a lawn chair. No coolers allowed.
AUG. 6
• One Night of Queen, performed by Gary Mullen & The Works, will take the stage in the Wild Rose Casino's Oakwood Ballroom. Tickets will start at $25, tax and convenience fees not included. Tickets are now on sale through the Iowa Store Gift Shop at Wild Rose Casino & Hotel in Clinton, by calling 1-800-457-9975 or online at www.wildroseresorts.com.
• Youth For a Safe Nonviolent Community's Back 2 School Bash, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Clinton Park. There will be face painting, free food, free school supplies and entertainment. For more information, contact Rachel Jetter at 563-503-1323. Organizers are accepting donations of money and school supplies.
AUG. 10
• Stonecroft Clinton Women’s Connection invites all women to brunch followed by an inspirational, non-denominational program at 9:30 a.m. at Community Reformed Church, 747 N. 12th St., Clinton. The cost to attend is $10. Teresa Crystal of Rochelle, Illinois will speak about “To the Army and Beyond: A Soldier’s Fight for True Freedom”. She enlisted in the U.S. Army at 17 and found freedom and adventure beyond her greatest expectations. She’s a public school math teacher, trained singer, and guitarist. Reservations are due Aug. 5. For reservations, contact Donna at (563) 357-6843 or Nancy at 242-8819 or (563) 357-8859.