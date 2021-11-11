NOV. 12
• Central DeWitt High School presents Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” at 7 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the door. General admission is $10. Central DeWitt students and staff will be admitted for $5. Activity passes and spouse passes will not be accepted as valid admission to the performance. Tickets can be purchased by cash or check.
• Maquoketa High School’s fall production, “A Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon,” at 1215 E. Platt St. at 7 p.m. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students. Children age 3 and younger will be admitted free. Cookies will be available during intermission for a donation.
• The Sawmill Museum is hosting its first ever trivia night with the Trivia Chick. Trivia starts at 6:30 p.m. under the direction of Trivia Chick, CVB Director Lesley Webster’s trivia business. The cost is $60 per 6-person team. Additional games require exploration of the museum. Call the museum at 562-242-0343 or email director@thesawmillmuseum.org. to reserve a seat. Bring your own food and beverages. The Sawmill Museum is located at 2231 Grant St. in Clinton.
• Clinton Community College is exhibiting the abstract paintings of Clinton artist Gabi Torres in the CCC Library Art Gallery, 1000 Lincoln Blvd. in Clinton through the fall semester. The public may view the artwork during college library hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.
• Clinton High School Drama Department will present Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” at 7 p.m. at Clinton High School’s Vernon Cook Theater. Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for students and senior citizens. Tickets are available at the door or online.
• River Arts Center hosts its annual membership show, displaying art created by members of the Clinton Art Association. The show continues through Dec. 24. River Arts Center is open from 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
NOV. 13
• Immanuel Lutheran Church, at 1519 S. Washington Blvd. in Camanche, will host a bazaar and ice cream social from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch will include Sloppy Joes, hot dogs, chips, drinks, cake, pie and ice cream.
• To show its gratitude to surrounding communities that have been a blessing and to celebrate 50 years in its current building, Albany United Methodist Church invites the public to a community coffee hour from 9-10:30 a.m. The church will serve coffee, fresh apple cider and pastries. Will Mueller will provide pickin’ and singin’.
• Rolling Thunder, an AC/DC tribute band, will perform at Remington’s, 2300 Lincoln Way in Clinton. Entry fee is $10.
• Timber Lake Playhouse will have Boy Band Night, featuring music from the 1990s boy bands. Beginning at 7 p.m. performers will bring back the songs of The Backstreet Boys, ‘NSync, the New Kids on the Block, Boys II Men and One Direction. Tickets are available at timberlakeplayhouse.org.
• Friends of the Library bookstore is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the lower level of Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
• Second Chance Band will play at Denny O’s, 307 10th Ave. in Fulton, at 8 p.m.
• Bitzy’s will thank its customers from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. by giving away food, dog treats and prizes. Bitzy’s is located at 1401 N. Second St. in Clinton.
— Peaceful River Creations hosts certified hypnotist and life coach Anne Marie Brooks from 1-2 p.m. Tickets are $25 and are available through Eventbrite. Seating is limited. Peaceful River is located at 246 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
NOV. 14
— The Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce Father-Daughter Dance for girls in kindergarten through fifth grades will take place from 2-4 p.m. at Vista Grande, 2141 16th St. NW, Clinton. The cost is $20 for father and daughter plus $5 for each additional daughter. Advance registration required at https://www.clintonia.com. Girls without fathers may substitute another adult.
— Clinton High School Drama Department will present Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” at 2 p.m. at Clinton High School’s Vernon Cook Theater. Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for students and senior citizens. Tickets are available at the door or online.
— A benefit for Troy Bousman will take place at Triple Play Bowling, 1601 Ninth Ave., in Fulton, Illinois from 2-5 p.m. Cost to taste and vote for chili in the cook-off is $5. Food is available for a donation. Drinks will be available for purchase. The event will include a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle. Proceeds will help pay for medical expenses and other related expenses due to loss of income. Bousman is a foreman at Clinton Engineering.
— The Andover Faith Lutheran Church hosts its annual fall supper, but it’ll be pickup only. The menu will feature Kalmes chicken, ham, stuffing, glazed carrots, coleslaw, roll and a dessert. The food will be delivered to vehicles in the parking lot. Tickets cost $12 and can be purchased ahead of time in the church office or when meals are picked up. Proceeds will fund local and global missions.
— The Altar and Rosary Society Church of the Visitation at 1028 Middle Road in Camanche will have a quilt raffle, holiday bazaar, silent auction and luncheon-to-go from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
NOV. 15
— Sashollie’s in DeWitt hosts a five-day Christmas open house with wine tasting, samples of treats, Dodie prizes and free gifts with purchases. Sashollie’s is located at 801 Sixth Ave. in DeWitt.
NOV. 16
— The River Cities Quilters Guild meet at 7 p.m. at Fulton Presbyterian Church, 311 Ninth St. in Fulton, Illinois. The speaker for this month will be Jane Darin of Port Byron, Illinois. Any person interested in fiber arts is welcome to attend.
— After Five will meet at Triple Play Banquet & Bowl, 1601 Ninth Ave. in Fulton, Illinois at 6:30 p/m. All women are welcome. The event includes Turkey Trivia. Bea Ingersoll will speak on Finding Joy on Life’s Journey. Phone for reservations to 309-887-4097 or 309-659-2175.
NOV. 17
— The Lyons Reads Book Club will meet from 5-6:30 p.m. at Hy-Vee Market Grille, 901 S. Fourth St. in Clinton. Call 563-242-5355 for details and to sign up for November.
— Hook’s Pub and Grill, at 318 N. Fourth St. in Clinton, hosts Bars Wars Trivia night from 7-9 p.m. The kitchen is open until 8 p.m.
NOV. 18
