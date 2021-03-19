MARCH 20
— The Masonic Center, 416 S. First St., is the site of an American Legion Meet-and-Greet from 3-5 p.m. A short program will be presented at 4 p.m. Light snacks and drinks will be available. The event celebrates 100 years of the American Legion in Clinton.
— Billie Davids and Greg Steele exhibit their paintings at River Arts Center in Clinton. The Arts Center, located at 229 Fifth Ave. S, is open 1-4 p.m.
— Children will make kites to take home during Funtime Saturday at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. The program is designed for young children, but anyone is welcome. Funtime events begin at 10:30 a.m. The Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Children will learn the science behind flying a kite during Saturday Special at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. The program begins at 3 p.m. at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Clinton County 4-H Foundation hosts a cake auction at 11 a.m. at Calamus-Wheatland High School, 110 E. Park Rd. in Wheatland. The event will support more than 400 4-Hers in Clinton County.
MARCH 21
— The Discovery Center will host its 33rd annual Omelet Breakfast from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will be carry-out only, and all orders must be placed in advance. The menu includes made-to-order omelets, sausage, pancakes and pastries. Meals will be delivered to customers in their cars in the large parking lot in front of the Discovery Center. The cost is $10 for adults and teens and $5 for children ages three to 12. The meal is free to children aged two and younger. Call 563-243-3600 to order. The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Avenue South in Clinton.
MARCH 24
— The Lyons Read Book Club will meet from 4:45-6:15 p.m. This book club is relaxed with fun conversations about books and authors. Members each read their own books and discuss them with the group. This will be a contactless meeting using a phone or computer. Call 563-242-5355 for details and to sign up for March.
— Midwest Pets for Life will gives tours of its new building from 5-7 p.m. Now located at 129 Fourth Ave. S. in Clinton, Midwest Pets will answer questions, introduce visitors to adoptable animals and provide refreshments during the tours.
MARCH 25
— Clinton County Conservation will host a Full Worm Moon Hike beginning at 6:30 p.m. A naturalist will guide the hike along the backwater trail while participant enjoy the rising moon and other sights, sounds and sensations of a winter evening. Call 563-357-0759 to reserve a spot.
MARCH 26
— Clinton/Camanche Knights of Columbus will host its annual Lenten Fish Fry from 4-7 p.m. at Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 1105 LaMetta Wynn Dr., in Clinton. The meal is carry-out only. Fried or baked fish with a baked potato and coleslaw costs $10. Seven pieces of shrimp with a baked potato and coleslaw is $12.
— Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Clinton County will host a story walk at Westbrook Park in DeWitt to celebrate Read Across Iowa. Families will walk through the park from 3-6 p.m. and read "My Family’s Soybean Farm" by Katie Olthoff. Following the reading, children will complete an activity to take home.
MARCH 27
— First Central State Bank and Encova Insurance will host a community Easter Egg hunt at 1 p.m. at the Central DeWitt Community Schools outdoor sports complex. The hunt will be separated into divisions for ages 1 and 2, 3 and 4. 5 and 6, and 7 through 9. Organizers encourage attendees to wear masks. Candy, snacks and drinks will be included in the hunt. Each age group will have a Golden Ticket hidden in their hunt area, which can be redeemed for a larger prize at the event’s conclusion.
— Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce hosts a virtual Legislative Coffee from 9:30-11 a.m. Links will be posted at www.dewittiowa.org and www.clintonia.com and on Facebook for the event Clinton County Legislative Coffee-Month.