AUGUST 3
— Clinton County Conservation will conduct a Hunter Safety Camp Aug. 3 and 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Rock Creek Park near Camanche. County Conservation will go beyond the basics of hunter education standards of archery, shotgun, muzzleloader and rifles and will allow students to participate, not just listen to speakers or watch films. The course is open to ages 11-16. Cost per student is $30 for transportation, meals, ammunition and targets. Space is limited. Register at www.mycountyparks.com<http://www.mycountyparks.com.
AUGUST 5
— Gray Wolf will play for Music on the Avenue from 6-8 p.m. The event, on Fifth Avenue South between Second and Third Streets, includes food and beverage vendors.
— Jammin' In The Canyon is scheduled for 6:30-8 p.m. at Heritage Canyon in Fulton, Illinois. Shiner's Run will host the open jam for musicians of all ages and abilities. The Canyon is located at 515 N. Fourth St. Bring lawn chairs, refreshments and bug spray. Musicians can arrive for preparation at 6 p.m. A shuttle is available for people needing transport. For more information, call Jim Perron, 563-357-3314.
— Clinton County Conservation offers a Sunset Eco Cruise at 7 p.m. at Rock Creek Park. A naturalist will guide the Mississippi River cruise aboard the Blue Heron pontoon. Call 563-259-1876 to sign up.
— Clinton County Conservation will conduct a Star Walk at 7 p.m. at Manikowski Prairie Preserve, 1444 370th Ave., in Goose Lake. Bring a blanket and watch the stars appear above. Call 563-357-0759 for information and reservations.
— "Constellations" at Clinton Area Showboat Theatre at 7:30 p.m. This spellbinding, romantic journey begins with a simple encounter between a man and a woman. Tickets are available at the box office and online at clintonshowboat.org. The box office is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Visit in person at 3030 Riverview Dr., or call 563-242-6760 or email boxoffice@clintonshowboat.org.
— Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, will present "The Robber Bridegroom" at 7:30 p.m. A rousing, comical Southern fairytale from the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of "Driving Miss Daisy," "Bridegroom" is one of the only genuine bluegrass scores ever heard in a Broadway musical. Masks will be required indoors but are optional outdoors for fully-vaccinated patrons. Tickets are available at timberlakeplayhouse.org. For assistance, call the box office at 815-244-2035.
AUGUST 6
— Phat Mike and the Bartenders will perform for Finally Friday at Riverview Bandshell from 6-9 p.m. Food and drinks will be sold on site. Coolers are not allow. Listeners should provide their own seating. The event is free, but donations will be accepted.
— The City of Fulton Police Department hosts National Night Out from 5-10 p.m. at Drives Park, 1300 Park Drive in Fulton. Admission is the donation of non-perishable food items or $1 for the Fulton Food Pantry. National Night Out celebrates law enforcement and emergency workers. Fulton's event will feature police, fire and emergency services vehicles, the MedForce helicopter, fitness competitions, bounce houses and games, the Whiteside County Sheriff's K9s, music by a DJ service, the movie "Zootopia" and the Illinois National Guard Obstacle Course and Rock Climbing Wall.
— Children are invited to Feed the Elephants at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center at 10:30 a.m. The program is free with paid admission to the museum. The Discovery Center is located at 3332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Clinton County Conservation will host Nature Story at 10 a.m. at Rock Creek Park. This is a time when children an play in nature, making up their own stories. At times, someone will read a story or lead a planned activity. The event is youth-led and facilitated by a naturalist.
— The Whiteside County Mobile Unit will be at Drives Park in Fulton, Illinois from 5-7 p.m. to provide the Pfizer vaccine to anyone at least 12 years of age. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent.
— Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, will present "The Robber Bridegroom" at 7:30 p.m. A rousing, comical Southern fairytale from the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of "Driving Miss Daisy," "Bridegroom" is one of the only genuine bluegrass scores ever heard in a Broadway musical. Masks will be required indoors but are optional outdoors for fully-vaccinated patrons. Tickets are available at timberlakeplayhouse.org. For assistance, call the box office at 815-244-2035.
AUGUST 7
— Children will make lemon volcanoes during the Saturday Special at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center from 3-4 p.m. The Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— TempAssociates hosts a hiring event from 8 a.m. to noon at 1801 S. 21st St., Suite B in Clinton. Positions are available in Camanche, Clinton, DeWitt and Maquoketa in Iowa and in Fulton, Morrison, Savanna and Thomson in Illinois.
— Children are invited to Feed the Elephants at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center at 10:30 a.m. The program is free with paid admission to the museum. The Discovery Center is located at 3332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— The Camanche Historical Museum and Genealogy Office will host a free open house for the public, with free Ice cream, cookies and brownies from 1-4 p.m.. The museum is located at 1307 S. Washington Blvd. Stop in and view some of the great historic displays that highlight Comanche’s past history.
— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre will perform "Constellations" at 7:30 p.m. This spellbinding, romantic journey begins with a simple encounter between a man and a woman. Tickets are available at the box office and online at clintonshowboat.org. The box office is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Visit in person at 3030 Riverview Dr., or call 563-242-6760 or email boxoffice@clintonshowboat.org.
— Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, will present "The Robber Bridegroom" at at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. A rousing, comical Southern fairytale from the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of "Driving Miss Daisy," "Bridegroom" is one of the only genuine bluegrass scores ever heard in a Broadway musical. Masks will be required indoors but are optional outdoors for fully-vaccinated patrons. Tickets are available at timberlakeplayhouse.org. For assistance, call the box office at 815-244-2035.
AUGUST 8
— Spring Valley Reformed Church will host local musicians and a guest performer on its outdoor stage. Following the 6 p.m. sermon, local talent and Mark Green, formerly of the Forgiven Quartet, will sing. The church is located at 10960 Spring Valley Road in Fulton. A free will offering will be taken.
— The Camanche Historical Museum and Genealogy Office will host a free open house for the public, with free Ice cream, cookies and brownies from 1-4 p.m.. The museum is located at 1307 S. Washington Blvd. Stop in and view some of the great historic displays that highlight Comanche’s past history.
— Clinton County Conservation will conduct a Good Morning Cruise at 9 a.m. at Rock Creek Park. A naturalist will guide participants aboard the Blue Heron pontoon.
— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre will perform "Constellations" at 3 p.m. This spellbinding, romantic journey begins with a simple encounter between a man and a woman. Tickets are available at the box office and online at clintonshowboat.org. The box office is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Visit in person at 3030 Riverview Dr., or call 563-242-6760 or email boxoffice@clintonshowboat.org.
— Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, will present "The Robber Bridegroom" at 2 p.m. A rousing, comical Southern fairytale from the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of "Driving Miss Daisy," "Bridegroom" is one of the only genuine bluegrass scores ever heard in a Broadway musical. Masks will be required indoors but are optional outdoors for fully-vaccinated patrons. Tickets are available at timberlakeplayhouse.org. For assistance, call the box office at 815-244-2035.
AUGUST 10
— Ruby and Donovan will perform for Totally Tuesday from 5:30-8 p.m. at 10th Avenue School Park in Fulton. Kelley Girls Woodfire Pizza, Glazey Daze Donuts, Holly's Hot Dogs and the C3 Taco Truck will sell from their food trucks in the park.
— Clinton County Conservation will teach children how to fish during Creating an Angler at 6 p.m. at Malone Park west of Clinton. Call 563-847-7202 with any questions.
— Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, will present "The Robber Bridegroom" at 7:30 p.m. A rousing, comical Southern fairytale from the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of "Driving Miss Daisy," "Bridegroom" is one of the only genuine bluegrass scores ever heard in a Broadway musical. Masks will be required indoors but are optional outdoors for fully-vaccinated patrons. Tickets are available at timberlakeplayhouse.org. For assistance, call the box office at 815-244-2035.
AUGUST 11
— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre will perform "Constellations" at 3 p.m. This spellbinding, romantic journey begins with a simple encounter between a man and a woman. Tickets are available at the box office and online at clintonshowboat.org. The box office is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Visit in person at 3030 Riverview Dr., or call 563-242-6760 or email boxoffice@clintonshowboat.org.
— Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, will present "The Robber Bridegroom" at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. A rousing, comical Southern fairytale from the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of "Driving Miss Daisy," "Bridegroom" is one of the only genuine bluegrass scores ever heard in a Broadway musical. Masks will be required indoors but are optional outdoors for fully-vaccinated patrons. Tickets are available at timberlakeplayhouse.org. For assistance, call the box office at 815-244-2035.
AUGUST 12
— Bowman, Pickney and Evans will perform at Music on the Avenue from 6-8 p.m. The event, on Fifth Avenue South between Second and Third Streets, includes food and beverage vendors.
— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre will perform "Constellations" at 7:30 p.m. This spellbinding, romantic journey begins with a simple encounter between a man and a woman. Tickets are available at the box office and online at clintonshowboat.org. The box office is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Visit in person at 3030 Riverview Dr., or call 563-242-6760 or email boxoffice@clintonshowboat.org.
— Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, will present "The Robber Bridegroom" at 7:30 p.m. A rousing, comical Southern fairytale from the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of "Driving Miss Daisy," "Bridegroom" is one of the only genuine bluegrass scores ever heard in a Broadway musical. Masks will be required indoors but are optional outdoors for fully-vaccinated patrons. Tickets are available at timberlakeplayhouse.org. For assistance, call the box office at 815-244-2035.
AUGUST 13
— Midwest Pets for Life hosts a back-to-school event from 2-7 p.m. at 129 Fourth Ave. South. Children can play games to win school supplies, have physicals, hair cuts and a meal and watch rapper Random Tanner in concert under a big tent in the street.
— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre will perform "Constellations" at 7:30 p.m. This spellbinding, romantic journey begins with a simple encounter between a man and a woman. Tickets are available at the box office and online at clintonshowboat.org. The box office is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Visit in person at 3030 Riverview Dr., or call 563-242-6760 or email boxoffice@clintonshowboat.org.
— Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, will present "The Robber Bridegroom" at 7:30 p.m. A rousing, comical Southern fairytale from the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of "Driving Miss Daisy," "Bridegroom" is one of the only genuine bluegrass scores ever heard in a Broadway musical. Masks will be required indoors but are optional outdoors for fully-vaccinated patrons. Tickets are available at timberlakeplayhouse.org. For assistance, call the box office at 815-244-2035.
AUGUST 14
— Clinton County Master Gardeners will host a Monarch Celebration Day from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The free event will be at the County Fairgrounds Auditorium and in the Master Gardener Outdoor Living Classroom gardens. Children's activities include monarch egg and caterpillar searches, a scavenger hunt, craft projects and live exhibits.
— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre will perform "Constellations" at 7:30 p.m. This spellbinding, romantic journey begins with a simple encounter between a man and a woman. Tickets are available at the box office and online at clintonshowboat.org. The box office is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Visit in person at 3030 Riverview Dr., or call 563-242-6760 or email boxoffice@clintonshowboat.org.
— Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, will present "The Robber Bridegroom" at 7:30 p.m. A rousing, comical Southern fairytale from the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of "Driving Miss Daisy," "Bridegroom" is one of the only genuine bluegrass scores ever heard in a Broadway musical. Masks will be required indoors but are optional outdoors for fully-vaccinated patrons. Tickets are available at timberlakeplayhouse.org. For assistance, call the box office at 815-244-2035.
AUGUST 15
— Clinton County Conservation will host the Build Better Birders Cruise at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. at Rock Creek Park. Call 563-259-1876 to sign up for one or both.
— Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, will present "The Robber Bridegroom" at 2 p.m. A rousing, comical Southern fairytale from the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of "Driving Miss Daisy," "Bridegroom" is one of the only genuine bluegrass scores ever heard in a Broadway musical. Masks will be required indoors but are optional outdoors for fully-vaccinated patrons. Tickets are available at timberlakeplayhouse.org. For assistance, call the box office at 815-244-2035.
— Spring Valley Reformed Church, at 10960 Spring Valley Road in Fulton, Illinois is celebrating 50 years of outdoor evening services. At 6 p.m. the church choir will sing before Ken Schaver shares the history of the outdoor services. Previous pastors and church members will share their memories, and music will be provided by church members. The evening will conclude with anniversary cake.