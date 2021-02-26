FEBRUARY 27
The Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce and DeWitt Chamber & Development Co. will host a legislative coffee from 9:30–11 a.m. Virtual links to log in are posted at www.dewittiowa.org and www.clintonia.com.
— An icy swim at Rock Creek Campground will raise money for Clinton County Conservation Foundation's environmental education programs at 1 p.m. The event includes a costume contest. The winner will receive a free one-night stay in the Pintail Cabin. The Plunge is limited to 50 participants; each is required to raise $100 for the Foundation.
FEBRUARY 28
— River Arts Center will host an artists' reception for Mic Barnes and Martha Hayes from 1-3 p.m. Barnes is showing her photography and Hayes her watercolor paintings in an exhibit called Nature’s Palette. The Art Center is located at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
MARCH 1
— The Society of St. Vincent de Paul will have a fundraiser through Pizza Ranch in Clinton from 5-8 p.m. Pizza Ranch will donate part of the sales of drive-thru orders during those hours to the Society.
MARCH 3
— Friends of Jackson County Conservation and Jackson County Energy District will host a virtual presentation about renewable energy by Dr. Aaron Wood at 6 p.m. The virtual program is free and open to the public. To register and receive a zoom link for the program, email friends@jacksonccb.com. Freewill donations for the program will go toward the construction of a solar array at the Hurstville Interpretive Center. For more information, call 563-652-3783.
MARCH 5
— Clinton/Camanche Knights of Columbus will host its annual Lenten Fish Fry from 4-7 p.m. at Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 1105 LaMetta Wynn Dr., in Clinton. The meal is carry-out only. Fried or baked fish with a baked potato and coleslaw costs $10. Seven pieces of shrimp with a baked potato and coleslaw is $12.