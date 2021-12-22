DEC. 23
• The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton’s Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC. 24
• The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton’s Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
• The annual Christmas Eve Candlelight service will be held at First Reformed Church in Fulton, Illinois, 6 p.m. There will be singing of carols, a Christmas message from Pastor Chuck Huckaby, and the lighting of candles at the end of the service. Gloria Pessman will be the organist, and “O Holy Night” will be sung by Peggy Kilburg with guitar accompaniment by Art Kilburg. An offering will be received for the Pregnancy Center.
DEC. 25
• The Symphony of Lights, 5 to 9 p.m. in Clinton’s Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC. 26
• DeWitt’s American Legion Post 238 pancake breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, American Legion Hall, 704 Ninth St., DeWitt. Admission is $7 for adults and $3 for children.
• Open house at Considine Christmas of the Past Center, 201 10th Ave. Fulton, Ill., 3-5:30 p.m.
• The Symphony of Lights, 5 to 9 p.m. in Clinton’s Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC. 27
• Open house at Considine Christmas of the Past Center, 201 10th Ave. Fulton, Ill., 3-5:30 p.m.
• The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton’s Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC. 29
• CrossView Church 705 14th Ave., Fulton, Illinois, will host a free community meal from 5:30-6:15 p.m. The menu will include sausage, pepperoni and cheese mini pizzas, tossed salad, and angel food cake. If River Bend School District in Fulton is canceled because of a weather issue, the meal also will be canceled.
DEC. 31
• Open house at Considine Christmas of the Past Center, 201 10th Ave. Fulton, Ill., 3-5:30 p.m.
JAN. 1
• Hearts tournament at the old Elijah Buell Elementary School at 216 31st Ave. North, Clinton, 1 p.m. A $5 suggested donation will get you registered, bowls of soup, and a chance to win the trophy. Bring your own beverages. To register, call or text Dan Howard at (815) 718-1973. Registration stops at 100 entrants.