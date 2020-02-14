FEBRUARY 15
— Iowa Sen. Chris Cournoyer and Reps. Norlin Mommsen and Mary Wolfe will discuss bills making their way through the legislature during February's Legislative Coffee at 9 a.m. the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce, 721 S. Second St. in Clinton.
— Master Gardeners from Whiteside County will host Blooming Petals Workshop from 10 a.m. to noon at Sterling Extension office, 12923 Lawrence Road, Sterling, Illinois. The hands-on activity will teach floral arranging. Flowers and containers will be provided for a $15 fee. The program is open to students in middle school or high school and adults of any age. Space is limited. Sign up at go.illinois.edu/whitesideblooming or by calling Mary Nelson at 815-632-3611.
— Every week, The Sawmill Museum in Clinton offers craft programs. Today at 10:30 a.m., children will make pinecone animals. No RSVP is needed, and crafts are included in regular admission and always free for members.
— Culver's will donate 10% of all sales between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. to Clinton Fire Department. The restaurant is located at 2625 Lincoln Way in Clinton.
— Clinton Public Library will show the movie "Abominable" at 10:30 a.m. The library is located at 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Felix Adler Children's Discover Center will host Pangea International Academy for a Family Chinese New Year Celebration from 2-4 p.m. Students will perform the dragon dance, a traditional tea ceremony and a Chinese dance as well as teaching families Chinese paper cutting and the Fú symbol. Families can taste Chinese tea and have their photos taken with the dragon. The Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton. The program is free with a paid admission to the museum.
— Clinton Symphony Orchestra will present a 250th birthday celebration for Beethoven with a concert that features Beethoven's Symphony No. 7 and "Wellington's Victory." Flutist Kevin Lemus, 2020 Young Artist, will perform with the orchestra. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at Morrison High School Auditorium, 643 Genesee Avenue in Morrison, Illinois. Cost to adults is $20. Students will be admitted free. Students may sponsor one adult for half price. Tickets are available at the door.
FEBRUARY 16
— River Arts Center is hosting the "Iowa Watercolor Society Traveling Show'" through March 28 during regular hours, Wednesday through Sunday from 1-4 p.m. The Arts Center is located at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— The Church of the Visitation, 1028 Middle Road, Camanche, will host its annual parish breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. (or until everyone is served). Cost is $7.50 for adults and $3 for children 12 and under. The menu includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, hash browns, biscuits and gravy, cinnamon rolls, coffee, milk and juice. Carry-outs are available. Mass is at 10 a.m. and the public is invited. For more information, call the parish office at 563-259-1188 or email camanchevisitation@diodav.org
– The Clinton County Historical Society, located at Sixth Avenue South and First Street, will host its annual baked potato luncheon at the museum from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The menu includes baked potatoes with various toppings along with sides of applesauce, salad, desserts and ice cream sundaes or root beer floats. All proceeds will go to keep the museum doors open along with helping to fund the addition to the museum. The addition will be open for guided tours.
FEBRUARY 17
— Wendy's will donate 10% of all sales from 5-7 p.m., including drive-through orders, to Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center
FEBRUARY 18
— The Clinton County VNA Foundation has reinvested nearly $250,000 to renovate the VNA’s building at 611 N. Second St. in Clinton and help continue its mission of providing community health services to residents of Clinton County and the surrounding area. Genesis VNA and Hospice, Clinton office, will celebrate the renovation with an open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The public is invited.
FEBRUARY 19
— Sandy Logan will teach beginning crochet at the Lyons branch of Clinton Public Library, 105 Main Ave., from 1-3 p.m. Some supplies will be available, but participants are welcome to take their own. Call 563-242-5355 to sign up for the class.
— Every week, The Sawmill Museum in Clinton offers craft programs. Today from 3:30-5 p.m., children will make sea animal crafts. No RSVP is needed, and crafts are included in regular admission and always free for members.
— Clinton Regional Development Corp. hosts a workshop about employee engagement from noon to 2 p.m. at Clysar Packaging Center, 2505 Camanche Industrial Park Road in Camanche. Cost is $20 per person. Lunch will be served. Register online at http://bit.ly/3a19xzZ.
FEBRUARY 20
— Resthave Care and Rehabilitation will host a soup supper 5-7 p.m. 4H clubs will sell baked goods. Resthave is located at 408 Maple Avenue in Morrison, Illinois.
FEBRUARY 21
— The Lyons Branch of Clinton Public Library welcomes Bunco players from 5-7 p.m. The dice game is easy to learn, according to organizers, and the evening will include prizes and pizza. Call 563-242-5355 to register, as seating is limited. The Lyons branch is located at 105 Main Ave. in Clinton.
FEBRUARY 22
— Every week, The Sawmill Museum in Clinton offers craft programs. Today at 10:30 a.m., children will make sea animal crafts. No RSVP is needed, and crafts are included in regular admission and always free for members.
— Information, Referral and Assistance Services will host a casino night at Vista Grande, 2141 16th St. NW in Clinton, from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door. Advance tickets are available at the IRAS office, 415 S. Third St. in Clinton.
FEBRUARY 23
— During Sunday Afternoons with Miss Jean, from 2-5 p.m. at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center, children will learn to juggle and play chess and will build their brains with science, technology, engineering and math and with logic puzzles. The program takes place the second and fourth Sundays of each month and is free with a paid admission. The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— L'Arche Clinton invites residents to a pasta dinner fundraiser at The Tuscany Center, 2417 Cleveland St. in Clinton from 4:30-6:30 p.m. For more information and for tickets, contact L'Arche at 563-249-2569, 715 S. Third St. or pick them up at Clinton Printing Co.
FEBRUARY 25
— Visit Clinton, Iowa and Choose Clinton, Iowa are hosting a Fat Tuesday celebration at Eagle Point Lodge from 6-9 p.m. Cost is $20 per person and includes one food or beverage sample from each vendor. Beer and wine will be available for purchase.
FEBRUARY 26
— Lyons Reads Book Club will meet from 4:45-6:15 p.m. at 105 Main Ave. in Clinton. Each club member reads and discusses a book in a relaxed meeting format.
— Every week, The Sawmill Museum in Clinton offers craft programs. Today from 3:30-5 p.m., children will make dinosaurs. No RSVP is needed, and crafts are included in regular admission and always free for members.
FEBRUARY 28
— The Lyons branch of Clinton Public Library will host Bingo from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Call 563-242-5355 to register.
FEBRUARY 29
— Every week, The Sawmill Museum in Clinton offers craft programs. Today at 10 a.m., children will make dinosaurs. No RSVP is needed, and crafts are included in regular admission and always free for members.
MARCH 4
— Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce hosts Gary Kroeger, former member of Saturday Night Live, at 7 p.m. at Clinton High School's Vernon Cook Theater. General admission is $20. Chamber members pay $15. Order tickets by phone at 563-242-5702 and pick them up at the Chamber office, 721 S. Second St.