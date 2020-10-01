OCTOBER 2
• The committee for Bill Greenwalt for Clinton County Sheriff will host a fundraiser from 5-8 p.m. at NelsonCorp Field in Clinton. Tickets are $20. The price covers food and entertainment. A cash bar will be available. Live music will be provided by Travis Hosette and Molly Shannon. For tickets, call or text any Paul Mulholland at 563-357-9015, Missey Sullivan-Pope at 563-249-2726, Randy or Brenda Vens at 563-212-8181, Danny Thomas at 928-814-3266, or Tom or Jill McNamera at 563-349-3890.
• Children may explore the Discovery Maze at Felix Adler Children’s Discover Center during Funtime Friday at 10:30 a.m. The program is free with a paid admission to the museum at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
• Clinton Humane Society will host its annual trivia night at the Moose Lodge at 7 p.m. Registration starts at 6 p.m. Participants may bring snacks. A cash bar will be available. Rich Springer from Moonlighting DJ will be the master of ceremonies. Silent auctions and a 50/50 raffle will raise additional money.
OCTOBER 3
• Children may explore the Discovery Maze at Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center during Funtime Saturday at 10:30 a.m. The program is free with a paid admission to the museum at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
OCTOBER 5
• Ten percent of the price of all carry-out orders at Pizza Ranch from 5-8 p.m. will benefit Clinton High School Special Olympics. Pizza Ranch is located at 1347 11th St. NW in Clinton.
OCTOBER 8
• Jammin’ in the Canyon with Shriner’s Run begins at 5:30 p.m. at Wierenga’s Heritage Canyon, 515 N. Fourth St. in Fulton, Illinois. Pickers may set up at 5 p.m. Pickers and singers of all proficiency levels are welcome. Music is bluegrass, country, old-timey, folk, blues and a bit of rock and roll. Bring lawn chairs and bug spray.
OCTOBER 9
• A Carry Concealed class will be conducted at First Baptist Church in Clinton from 6-8 p.m. Call 563-219-5512 to reserve a spot.
OCTOBER 10
• Citizens First Bank hosts Shred Day from 9-11 a.m. at 1442 Lincoln Way in Clinton. Staff will do the shredding while participants stay in their cars.
OCTOBER 13
• Sisters of St. Francis will conduct an anti-human trafficking committee meeting at 9 a.m. via Zoom. For more information, contact Lori Freudenberg at 563-242-7611.
OCTOBER 14
• IowaWorks will host a drive through job far at the former Ashford University Call Center parking lot, 1310 19th Ave. NW in Clinton, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
OCTOBER 20
• IowaWorks will host a drive through job far at DeWitt Travel Mart parking lot, 630 S. Sixth Ave. in DeWitt, from 4-6 p.m.
OCTOBER 30
• Lyons Business and Professional Association businesses along Main Avenue in Clinton will give out treats from 3-5 p.m.
OCTOBER 31
• From 1-3 p.m. people can drive by the stationary Mardi Gras parade on Riverview Drive in Clinton.
• Children may trick or treat in Clinton from 6-8 p.m.
• Morrison, Illinois will allow trick-or-treating from 4-7 p.m.