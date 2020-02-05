FEBRUARY 7
— Clinton Public Library will celebrate Black History Month with the movie "The Pursuit of Happyness," starring Will Smith, from 2-4 p.m. at the Lyons branch, 105 Main Ave. in Clinton.
FEBRUARY 8
— Clinton Public Library will teach residents how to make sleeping mats from plastic grocery bags during Operation Bedroll from 11 a.m. to noon at the Lyons branch, 105 Main Ave. in Clinton. The project is in collaboration with Retired Senior Volunteer Program to provide mats for the homeless. Space is limited. Call 563-242-5355 to register.
— United Way will host trivia night and a silent auction beginning at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Cost is $15 per person or $80 per team of 6-8 people. Cost for spectators and silent auction is $10 per person. Register at http://bit.ly/UWCCITrivia2020.
— Every week, The Sawmill Museum in Clinton offers craft programs. Today at 10:30 a.m., children will make heart crafts. No RSVP is needed, and crafts are included in regular admission and always free for members.
FEBRUARY 9
— George Curtis Mansion will woo chocolate lovers from noon to 3 p.m. for a $10 donation. Admission to Chocolate Lovers Delight includes one pass around table nuts. Chocolate-covered nuts are also for sale. Gift boxes are available for $5 or $10. The mansion is locate at 420 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Zion Lutheran Church will host a free community meal at 5:30 p.m. The menu includes barbecue pork sandwiches, coleslaw, potato chips, apple sauce, coffee, milk and Valentine's Day cookies. The public is welcome. Call 563-242-7391 to request a ride to the meal.
FEBRUARY 12
— Every week, The Sawmill Museum in Clinton offers craft programs. Today from 3:30-5 p.m., children will make pinecone animals. No RSVP is needed, and crafts are included in regular admission and always free for members.
FEBRUARY 13
— Shoe Sensation will host Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce's Biz After 5 from 5-7 p.m. Biz After 5 provides networking opportunities with food, drinks and a fishbowl drawing. Shoe Sensation is located at 2900 S. 25th St., Suite C, in Clinton.
— MercyOne Clinton will conduct a Community Health Screening from 7-8:30 a.m. in the front lobby of the medical center, 1410 N. 4th St., Clinton.
FEBRUARY 14
— Sarah Harding Senior Living will host Sarah's Sweetheart Ball, featuring vocalist Travis Hosette, at Eagle Point Lodge. Appetizers and a cash bar will be available beginning at 5 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. Music and dancing begin at 7 p.m. Cost is $50 per person or $375 for a table of eight. Call 563-243-1341 to make a reservation.
— Clinton Public Library will celebrate Black History Month with the movie "Loving" from 2-4 p.m. at the Lyons branch, 105 Main Ave in Clinton.
FEBRUARY 15
— Iowa Sen. Chris Cournyer and Reps. Norlin Mommsen and Mary Wolfe will discuss bills making their way through the legislature during February's Legislative Coffee at 9 a.m. the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce, 721 S. Second St. in Clinton.
— Master Gardeners from Whiteside County will host Blooming Petals Workshop from 10 a.m. to noon at Sterling Extension office, 12923 Lawrence Road, Sterling, Illinois. The hands-on activity will teach floral arranging. Flowers and containers will be provided for a $15 fee. The program is open to students in middle school or high school and adults of any age. Space is limited. Sign up at go.illinois.edu/whitesideblooming or by calling Mary Nelson at 815-632-3611.
— Every week, The Sawmill Museum in Clinton offers craft programs. Today at 10:30 a.m., children will make pinecone animals. No RSVP is needed, and crafts are included in regular admission and always free for members.
FEBRUARY 18
— The Clinton County VNA Foundation has reinvested nearly $250,000 to renovate the VNA’s building at 611 N. Second St. in Clinton and help continue its mission of providing community health services to residents of Clinton County and the surrounding area. Genesis VNA and Hospice, Clinton office, will celebrate the renovation with an open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The public is invited.
FEBRUARY 19
— Sandy Logan will teach beginning crochet at the Lyons branch of Clinton Public Library, 105 Main Ave., from 1-3 p.m. Some supplies will be available, but participants are welcome to take their own. Call 563-242-5355 to sign up for the class.
— Every week, The Sawmill Museum in Clinton offers craft programs. Today from 3:30-5 p.m., children will make sea animal crafts. No RSVP is needed, and crafts are included in regular admission and always free for members.
FEBRUARY 20
— Resthave Care and Rehabilitation will host a soup supper 5-7 p.m. 4H clubs will sell baked goods. Resthave is located at 408 Maple Avenue in Morrison, Illinois.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.