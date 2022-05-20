Many people get diagnosed with insulin resistance but do not understand what this means.
Cells have the ability to remove and insert proteins on their surface. One of those proteins is known as an insulin receptor. Think of this as a key hole much like you would see on a door to unlock the door. When a cell requires glucose/sugar it will install hundreds or more insulin receptors on the surface of the cell. The pancreas produces insulin when there is a higher demand of sugar from the cells or when there is too much glucose streaming through the blood. In the case of people who have excess weight the latter occurs.
When insulin attaches to the insulin receptor this opens a door to allow one molecule of glucose to enter the cell. Once the cell has a considerable storage of glucose it begins the process of removing the insulin receptor from the surface, stopping glucose from entering.
Due to the increased sugar in the blood, the pancreas will produce and release higher amounts of insulin trying to get the blood sugar in normal range. Unfortunately, with higher levels of insulin in the blood the body becomes more susceptible to severe high blood sugar, heart attack, stroke, kidney disease, eye disease, cancer, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and other dementias.
Science has proven again and again the diseased states created when a person is carrying excess weight. Many individuals who were obese or morbidly obese during the COVID pandemic unfortunately succumbed to COVID. It is imperative that those who are carrying excess weight understand the severity of the diseased states that this creates.
The body is truly amazing as it will adapt until it cannot adapt any longer. All of a sudden, the body will degenerate to the point of being diagnosed with some or all of the diseases mentioned.
