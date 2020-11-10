CLINTON — In November 1919, President Wilson proclaimed November 11 the first commemoration of Armistice Day, the end of The Great War, the war to end all wars.
An Act of Congress May 13, 1938, made Nov. 11 of each year a legal holiday during which people across the nation salute the country’s veterans.
One of Clintons’ most famous veterans is the man who made the Philippines safe for General Douglas MacArthur’s return in 1944. His likeness stares out toward Riverview Drive from the face of Clinton County’s Freedom Rock.
Brigadier General Russell Volckmann was born Oct. 23, 1911 to Hattie Mae Dodds and William J. C. Volckmann in Clinton. His father was founder and owner of the furniture store at the corner of Fifth Avenue South and South Third Street. The building is still referred to as The Volckman building.
In 1930, Russell Volckmann entered the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York. He was commissioned a second lieutenant in the infantry upon graduation in June 1934.
Volckmann asked to be assigned to the Philippines, but his below average performance at West Point landed him to Fort Snelling, Minnesota, instead. There he served as a rifle platoon leader and later as a company executive officer with the 3rd Infantry Division.
In 1937, Volckmann attended the Infantry Officer Advanced Course at Fort Benning, Georgia. After completing his schooling there, he served at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, as a company commander with the 2nd Infantry Division.
In 1940, Volckmann finally received orders to go to the Philippines. The 29-year-old Captain, his wife and their son boarded a ship for the Pacific island.
Volckmann became the commander of Company H, 31st Infantry Regiment. In July 1941, he was transferred to the 11th Infantry Regiment, 11th Infantry Division, Philippine Army, as the regimental executive officer.
In August 1941, all U.S. military dependents, including Volckmann’s wife and son, were sent back to the United Stated due to war concerns. On December 8, 1941, the Japanese attacked the Philippines.
In March 1942, before the fall of Bataan, Volckman’s wife received a letter from him. It would be the last his family would hear from him until January 1945.
At the fall of Bataan, Volckmann refused to surrender and headed to northern Luzon with Donald Blackburn. Once there, they hoped to establish a resistance against the Japanese.
During the U.S. and Filipino invasion of the Philippines in January 1945, Volckmann’s guerrillas cut key communication lines and bridges and isolated barracks. He led attacks against the retreating Japanese forces far behind the lines, capturing bases and air fields and allowing the American advance to proceed at a much quicker pace.
Volckmann’s guerrillas numbered about 8,000 men at the start of the Battle of Luzon, but grew to 18,000 when supplied by the Sixth United States Army.
During December 1945, Colonel Volckmann briefly returned to the United States to see his family. After two months of leave and medical treatment due to his exposure to various diseases in the Philippines, he returned to the Philippines until July 1946.
Volckmann and his wife divorced in August 1947, and he married Helen Rich in 1948. They had two sons: William, born in 1954, and Edward, born in 1961.
During 1948–1949, at the request of Army Chief of Staff General Dwight D. Eisenhower, Volckmann wrote what would become the Army’s first official counterinsurgency doctrine.
Shortly after, North Korea invaded South Korea, and General MacArthur appointed Volckmann Executive Office of the Special Activities Group, a combination of U.S. Army Rangers, U.S. Marines and South Korean troops.
Volvkmann planned and conducted guerrilla activities behind North Korean lines, but returned to the U.S. six months later because of ill health.
In 1951, Volckmann became OCPW’s Chief of Plans—Special Operations Division, and from 1954-1956 was Chief of Special Operations Division, U.S. European Command.
In 1956, Volckmann completed the Basic Airborne Course at Fort Benning, Georgia and served as assistant division commander of the 82nd Airborne Division.
Volckmann retired from the Army in July 1957 and became president of Volckmann Furniture Manufacturing Company in Morrison, Illinois. He was also president of Zeffyr Industries and president of Volckmann Division of Ethan Allen Inc., from 1970 until his retirement in 1977.
Volckmann died June 30, 1982. Several officials representing the Philippine government attended his funeral. Also in attendance was Brigadier General Donald Blackburn of McLean, Virginia.
Volckmann is buried in Clinton’s Springdale Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.