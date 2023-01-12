• There are approximately 350,000 sudden cardiac deaths in the U.S. annually, equal to almost 1,000 every day.
• About 7,000 children and adolescents suffer sudden cardiac arrest every year.
• Approximately 20% of a community is in its schools on any given day, including students, teachers, staff, spectators, and family members.
• Sudden cardiac arrest is the leading cause of death in young athletes.
• Project ADAM (Automated Defibrillators in Adam’s Memory) began at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin in 1999 after a series of sudden cardiac deaths among high school athletes. Adam Lemel died on the basketball court due to sudden cardiac arrest.
• Adam’s parents and Dr. Stuart Berger, a pediatric cardiologist, founded Project ADAM to increase education and preparedness for sudden cardiac arrest in schools.
-- University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital
