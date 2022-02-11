DEWITT — Nahant Marsh offers much to many. It’s a place to look, experience and dream, and a refuge that endangered plants and animals call home.
And it is the subject of the DeWitt Noon Lions Club travelogue Tuesday, Feb. 22, at the DeWitt Operahouse Theater, 712 Sixth Ave., DeWitt. Show times are 3 and 7 p.m.
Nahant Marsh is an educational resource for people of all ages. Each year thousands of children visit and learn about nature, and older students use the marsh to hone their scientific skills and conduct research. Adults from throughout the region enjoy the beauty of the marsh while others take part in the myriad educational opportunities there.
The marsh also is a mitigating force against the floodwaters of the Mississippi River. In addition, it helps to remove toxins from the water that passes through it.
Brian Ritter, executive director, and Amy Loving, director of education, are the presenters for this program, Nahant Marsh.
Feb. 22 is Patron Appreciation Day. All travelogue attendees will receive free popcorn as a thank you.
Every effort will be made to present a travelogue on the day scheduled. However, if inclement weather forces a cancellation, the information will be posted on the DeWitt Noon Lions Facebook page or call (563) 370-9394. No travelogue will be shown if the Central DeWitt School District cancels classes or dismisses early.
A $5 donation is suggested. The Lions return the proceeds from the travelogue series in the form of support for community projects. No seats are reserved. Face masks are not required but are recommended in the interest of protecting presenters and fellow attendees. They may be removed when eating or drinking.
The series continues every other Tuesday. Join Richard and Helen Rockrohr of Maquoketa on March 8 as they explore three of Costa Rica’s national parks in “Captivating Costa Rica.”
