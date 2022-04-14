Federal transportation funding for Iowa included in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act:

- $3.4 billion in highway aid

- $432 million for bridge replacement and repairs

Iowa will also be able to fund bridge repairs through grants from a $12.5 billion Bridge Investment Program, and $16 billion dedicated for major revitalization projects

- $638 million to improve water infrastructure

- $305 million for public transportation in Iowa

-$120 million for airport infrastructure and upgrades

Source: U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne

