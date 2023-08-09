CLINTON -- First Central State Bank will continue its tradition this month of Grilling for Charity fundraisers.
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday,Aug.25, at First Central State Bank’s Lincoln Way location. The proceeds collected from this fundraiser will benefit the Skyline Center, which works primarily with people with intellectual and development disabilities, and provides services and strategies to make independence and community integration realistic goals for those individuals.
First Central State Bank started the Grilling for Charity fundraisers in 2010. Since its inception, the events have raised tens of thousands of dollars to local non-profits. Last year, First Central State Bank raised more than $20,000 through its Grilling For Charity fundraisers.
The menu includes hamburgers, cheeseburgers, hot dogs, chips, a drink and a dessert for a donation.
