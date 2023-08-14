For 38 years, John Jackson’s banking career featured many titles, positions, and changes.
Now, his career is embarking on another change retirement. Jackson recently retired from his position as Senior Vice President, Chief Credit Officer, at First Central State Bank.
However, his banking career won’t be completely over. He will join First Central’s Board of Directors this month.
“I’ve seen a lot in my banking career,” Jackson said. “Through all the changes in the industry and the relationships developed, it has been a great ride. I’m looking forward to what’s next, while also staying involved in banking.”
When Jackson began his tenure in 2015 at First Central, he was embarking on a new venture for both him and the bank. Jackson was the bank’s first chief credit officer.
First Central State BankPresident and CEO Brigham Tubbs said Jackson’s knowledge and professionalism helped mold that position to what it is today.
“Under John’s direction, we’ve seen tremendous growth,” Tubbs said.“ He generated new ways in how we approach our banking
perspective, and his leadership will be missed on a day-to-day basis.”
Being in the finance sector wasn’t always Jackson’s dream. When he began looking at career options, being an attorney jumped to the top of his list. However, he later switched to a finance major, which launched a career in banking.
“Once I started working in the banking industry, it felt right, and evolved into my lifelong career,”Jackson said.
During that career, Jackson’s banking positions changed over thE years. He served as a lender, senior lender, deputy chief credit
officer, and his most recent title, of chief credit officer.
Throughout it all, relationships with team members are what Jackson will miss the most.
“I enjoy the interactions with co-workers,”Jackson said.“And I enjoy seeing the development of co-workers as they grow professionally and advance in their careers.”
In retirement, Jackson plans to stay involved in the community. Jackson is still active in the DeWitt Nite Lions and the DeWitt Theater Company.
“I have always found service clubs to be great places to interact with people from different backgrounds and specialties–but all focusing upon a common purpose,”Jackson said.
As a member of the Board of Directors, Jackson will join community members from Scott and Clinton counties in continuing to oversee First Central’s mission of being a community bank. Aside from those commitments, Jackson plans to spend time with family, and play a few rounds of golf.
“I am blessed that all of my kids and all of my grandchildren live in DeWitt, so I am looking forward to having the flexibility in retirement to spend additional time with family,” Jackson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.