The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2020 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
Class 4A=
Record Pts Prv
1. Southeast Polk (12) 3-0 137 2
2. Urbandale (1) 3-0 113 4
3. West Des Moines Dowling 2-1 84 1
4. West Des Moines Valley 1-1 75 5
5. Ankeny (1) 2-1 72 8
6. Waukee 2-1 62 6
7. Iowa City West 2-0 57 7
8. Johnston 2-1 41 NR
9. Cedar Rapids Washington 3-0 39 9
10. Pleasant Valley 3-0 35 T10
Others receiving votes: Cedar Falls 34. Dubuque Hempstead 8. Cedar Rapids Prairie 4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 3. Council Bluffs Lincoln 2. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 2. Bettendorf 1. Dubuque Senior 1. <
Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Dallas Center-Grimes (8) 3-0 124 1
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (2) 3-0 112 2
3. Harlan (1) 3-0 110 3
4. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (1) 3-0 103 4
5. Washington (2) 3-0 90 5
6. Davenport Assumption 3-0 63 7
7. Webster City 3-0 46 8
8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2-1 36 9
9. Decorah 3-0 23 NR
10. Manchester West Delaware 3-1 19 6
Others receiving votes: Epworth Western Dubuque 12. Humboldt 9. Eldridge North Scott 8. Glenwood 6. Grinnell 6. Nevada 3. <
Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Williamsburg (3) 3-0 125 2
2. Monroe PCM (9) 3-0 123 1
3. Inwood West Lyon (1) 3-0 116 3
4. Central Lyon-GLR (1) 3-0 101 4
5. Mount Vernon 3-0 64 9
6. Sioux Center 3-0 56 10
7. Waukon 2-1 51 6
8. Estherville-Lincoln Central 3-0 35 NR
9. Orange City Unity Christian 2-1 24 7
10. Monticello 2-0 20 NR
Others receiving votes: Maquoketa 16. Camanche 10. Des Moines Christian 9. West Liberty 9. Atlantic 3. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3. Southeast Valley 2. State Center West Marshall 2. Clear Lake 1. <
Class 1A=
Record Pts Prv
1. O-A-BCIG (11) 3-0 131 1
2. Van Meter (1) 3-0 119 2
3. South Central Calhoun (2) 3-0 118 3
4. Underwood 3-0 99 4
5. Sigourney-Keota 3-0 84 5
6. Emmetsburg 3-0 54 7
7. Durant 3-0 49 9
8. Truro Interstate 35 3-0 25 NR
9. Jewell South Hamilton 3-0 23 NR
10. Pleasantville 3-0 20 NR
Others receiving votes: Hawarden West Sioux 14. Woodward-Granger 12. Pocahontas Area-Laurens-Marathon 8. Mount Ayr 4. South Hardin 4. Cascade 3. Mediapolis 2. Dyersville Beckman 1. <
Class A=
Record Pts Prv
1. Grundy Center (9) 3-0 132 1
2. St. Ansgar (3) 3-0 122 2
3. Iowa City Regina (2) 2-1 102 3
4. Edgewood-Colesburg 3-0 80 4
5. Calmar South Winneshiek 3-0 77 5
6. Fairbank Wapsie Valley 3-0 76 6
7. Lisbon 3-0 60 7
8. Logan-Magnolia 3-0 45 8
9. Britt West Hancock 2-1 24 10
10. Southwest Valley 4-0 23 NR
Others receiving votes: Fort Dodge St. Edmond 7. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac 5. West Fork, Sheffield 5. Lake Mills 4. Moville Woodbury Central 3. Council Bluffs St. Albert 3. Wapello 1. Woodward Academy 1. <
Class 8-Man
Record Pts Prv
1. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (11) 2-0 128 1
2. Audubon (1) 3-0 123 2
3. Anita CAM 3-0 107 3
4. Remsen Saint Mary's (2) 2-0 93 4
5. Fremont Mills, Tabor 3-0 85 5
6. Montezuma 3-0 62 7
7. Newell-Fonda 3-0 61 6
8. Easton Valley 3-0 37 8
9. Springville 3-0 29 9
10. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 3-0 18 10
Others receiving votes: North English English Valleys 15. Liberty Center SE Warren 4. Coon Rapids-Bayard 3. Lenox 3. Tripoli 2.
