The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2020 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A=

Record Pts Prv

1. Southeast Polk (12) 3-0 137 2

2. Urbandale (1) 3-0 113 4

3. West Des Moines Dowling 2-1 84 1

4. West Des Moines Valley 1-1 75 5

5. Ankeny (1) 2-1 72 8

6. Waukee 2-1 62 6

7. Iowa City West 2-0 57 7

8. Johnston 2-1 41 NR

9. Cedar Rapids Washington 3-0 39 9

10. Pleasant Valley 3-0 35 T10

Others receiving votes: Cedar Falls 34. Dubuque Hempstead 8. Cedar Rapids Prairie 4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 3. Council Bluffs Lincoln 2. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 2. Bettendorf 1. Dubuque Senior 1. <

Class 3A

Record Pts Prv

1. Dallas Center-Grimes (8) 3-0 124 1

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (2) 3-0 112 2

3. Harlan (1) 3-0 110 3

4. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (1) 3-0 103 4

5. Washington (2) 3-0 90 5

6. Davenport Assumption 3-0 63 7

7. Webster City 3-0 46 8

8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2-1 36 9

9. Decorah 3-0 23 NR

10. Manchester West Delaware 3-1 19 6

 Others receiving votes: Epworth Western Dubuque 12. Humboldt 9. Eldridge North Scott 8. Glenwood 6. Grinnell 6. Nevada 3. <

Class 2A

Record Pts Prv

1. Williamsburg (3) 3-0 125 2

2. Monroe PCM (9) 3-0 123 1

3. Inwood West Lyon (1) 3-0 116 3

4. Central Lyon-GLR (1) 3-0 101 4

5. Mount Vernon 3-0 64 9

6. Sioux Center 3-0 56 10

7. Waukon 2-1 51 6

8. Estherville-Lincoln Central 3-0 35 NR

9. Orange City Unity Christian 2-1 24 7

10. Monticello 2-0 20 NR

Others receiving votes: Maquoketa 16. Camanche 10. Des Moines Christian 9. West Liberty 9. Atlantic 3. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3. Southeast Valley 2. State Center West Marshall 2. Clear Lake 1. <

Class 1A=

Record Pts Prv

1. O-A-BCIG (11) 3-0 131 1

2. Van Meter (1) 3-0 119 2

3. South Central Calhoun (2) 3-0 118 3

4. Underwood 3-0 99 4

5. Sigourney-Keota 3-0 84 5

6. Emmetsburg 3-0 54 7

7. Durant 3-0 49 9

8. Truro Interstate 35 3-0 25 NR

9. Jewell South Hamilton 3-0 23 NR

10. Pleasantville 3-0 20 NR

Others receiving votes: Hawarden West Sioux 14. Woodward-Granger 12. Pocahontas Area-Laurens-Marathon 8. Mount Ayr 4. South Hardin 4. Cascade 3. Mediapolis 2. Dyersville Beckman 1. <

Class A=

Record Pts Prv

1. Grundy Center (9) 3-0 132 1

2. St. Ansgar (3) 3-0 122 2

3. Iowa City Regina (2) 2-1 102 3

4. Edgewood-Colesburg 3-0 80 4

5. Calmar South Winneshiek 3-0 77 5

6. Fairbank Wapsie Valley 3-0 76 6

7. Lisbon 3-0 60 7

8. Logan-Magnolia 3-0 45 8

9. Britt West Hancock 2-1 24 10

10. Southwest Valley 4-0 23 NR

Others receiving votes: Fort Dodge St. Edmond 7. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac 5. West Fork, Sheffield 5. Lake Mills 4. Moville Woodbury Central 3. Council Bluffs St. Albert 3. Wapello 1. Woodward Academy 1. <

Class 8-Man

Record Pts Prv

1. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (11) 2-0 128 1

2. Audubon (1) 3-0 123 2

3. Anita CAM 3-0 107 3

4. Remsen Saint Mary's (2) 2-0 93 4

5. Fremont Mills, Tabor 3-0 85 5

6. Montezuma 3-0 62 7

7. Newell-Fonda 3-0 61 6

8. Easton Valley 3-0 37 8

9. Springville 3-0 29 9

10. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 3-0 18 10

Others receiving votes: North English English Valleys 15. Liberty Center SE Warren 4. Coon Rapids-Bayard 3. Lenox 3. Tripoli 2.

