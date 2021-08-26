Prices quoted Thursday.
• ADM/Growmark: $6.38.
• County PIK price: corn $5.94; beans $13.09; oats $4.26; winter wheat $6.90; and spring wheat $8.75.
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Updated: August 26, 2021 @ 3:33 pm
Merle Lawrence, Sr. 59 of Clinton, passed away, Wednesday, August, 25th at his home. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 5:00 PM Sunday, August 29th at the Pape Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 5:00 PM.
Carolyn K. Wilslef, 79, of Miles, died August 23, 2021. Funeral service will be 2:00pm, Saturday, August 28, 2021 at St. John Lutheran Church, Preston with visitation from 12-2pm prior to service at church. Burial in Preston Cemetery.
Robert Nolan, 86, of Camanche passed away Tuesday. Graveside services will be 10:00 am Tuesday at Springdale Cemetery. Visitation is Monday evening, 4-7 pm at Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes, Camanche. Full obituary will be in Saturday's newspaper.
