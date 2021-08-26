Adv Auto Parts 208.82
Abbott Labs 125.47
ADM 59.74
Ameriprise 270.02
AutoZone, Inc 1,558.90
Boeing 216.50
Bank of America 42.04
BP PLC ADR 24.30
ConAgra Foods 32.83
Caterpillar 211.24
Clorox 165.00
ChevronTexaco 97.22
Darling Int’l 74.18
Deere & Co. 379.81
Dollar General 225.90
Walt Disney Co. 176.56
Ennis Bus Forms 19.30
Eaton Corp 169.36
Exelon 48.78
Fastenal 55.57
General Electric 103.38
Goodyear Tire 15.30
Harley Davidson 39.17
Hewlett Packard 15.12
IBM 138.78
International Paper 59.07
Illinois Tool Works 230.01
JP Morgan 62.34
Johnson & Johnson 173.30
Kohl’s 58.12
Alliant Energy 60.59
McDonald’s Corp. 236.95
Merck & Co. 76.57
Microsoft 299.09
Pepsico 154.63
Pfizer 47.38
Principal Financial 66.66
Proctor & Gamble 142.42
Prudential 105.54
Sherwin Williams 302.27
Target 248.96
Tyson Foods 78.10
Texas Instruments 187.97
Union Pacific 220.98
US Bancorp 57.24
US Cellular 31.25
Verizon 54.60
Williams Co. 24.15
Wal-Mart 147.35
