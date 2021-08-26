Adv Auto Parts          208.82

Abbott Labs     125.47

ADM          59.74

Ameriprise          270.02

AutoZone, Inc           1,558.90

Boeing               216.50

Bank of America           42.04

BP PLC ADR          24.30

ConAgra Foods     32.83

Caterpillar      211.24

Clorox      165.00

ChevronTexaco  97.22

Darling Int’l     74.18

Deere & Co.      379.81

Dollar General     225.90

Walt Disney Co. 176.56

Ennis Bus Forms     19.30

Eaton Corp   169.36

Exelon      48.78

Fastenal    55.57

General Electric 103.38

Goodyear Tire    15.30

Harley Davidson          39.17

Hewlett Packard     15.12

IBM    138.78

International Paper     59.07

Illinois Tool Works    230.01

JP Morgan      62.34

Johnson & Johnson     173.30

Kohl’s       58.12

Alliant Energy   60.59

McDonald’s Corp.       236.95

Merck & Co.     76.57

Microsoft      299.09

Pepsico     154.63

Pfizer     47.38

Principal Financial      66.66

Proctor & Gamble      142.42

Prudential     105.54

Sherwin Williams    302.27

Target      248.96

Tyson Foods    78.10

Texas Instruments    187.97

Union Pacific      220.98

US Bancorp      57.24

US Cellular    31.25

Verizon     54.60

Williams Co.   24.15

Wal-Mart      147.35

