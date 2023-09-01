TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 92. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Southwest wind around 10 mph. SUNDAY: Sunny and hot, with a high near 95. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear, with a low around 66. LABOR DAY: Sunny and hot, with a high near 95. MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
- Driver dead after rollover accident on Hwy 30
- All Family Discount Opens Clinton Location
- Naeve Family Beef Temporarily Ceases Operations
- Rebels take care of business in week one, defeat Bellevue 40-16
- Gov. Reynolds and Iowa Economic Development Authority announce $1.4 million in grant awards
- Clinton to induct four new members to their Athletic Hall of Fame
- RISING STAR: Justin Wilkinson
- Family and Friends Carry on Min's Memory though 29th Annual Walk/Run Canceled
- Sattler sisters open up season on the right foot, take first and second at Schoolhouse Open
- RISING STAR: Hillary Burken
