TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 101. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. TONIGHT: A chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 5am, then a chance of showers after 5am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 40%. WEDNESDAY: A 40 percent chance of showers before 8am. Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Breezy. THURSDAY: Sunny, with a high near 79. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Forecast
Taste Traveler
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Driver killed in Hwy 30 rollover accident identified
- All Family Discount Opens Clinton Location
- Gov. Reynolds and Iowa Economic Development Authority announce $1.4 million in grant awards
- Clinton to induct four new members to their Athletic Hall of Fame
- Sattler sisters open up season on the right foot, take first and second at Schoolhouse Open
- Sabers dominate Rebels in local matchup
- Week Two Recap: Maquoketa never looks back as they shutout River Kings, 35-0
- Midwest Pets roof repair begins with $30k emergency CCDA grant
- Camanche Fall Sports
- Local emergency services respond to MercyOne gas leak
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.