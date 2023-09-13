TODAY: Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 75. East wind around 5 mph. TONIGHT: Clear, with a low around 49. Southeast wind around 5 mph. FRIDAY: Sunny, with a high near 80. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. SATURDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 73. SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Tags

Trending Video