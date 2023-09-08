TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. East wind around 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning. SUNDAY NIGHT: A 40 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. MONDAY: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. MONDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
