TODAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11 a.m., then a slight chance of showers between 11 a.m. and noon. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 78. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. TONIGHT: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 10 mph. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

