CLINTON – Former Clinton Mayor LaMetta Wynn, who when elected in 1995 also became Iowa’s first Black female mayor, died in June in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Wynn, who went on to serve three terms as Clinton’s mayor and later was appointed to state-level leadership positions, was 87. Local leaders lauded Wynn for her many decades of service at both the local and state levels.
“My thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Mayor LaMetta Wynn,” Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion told the Clinton Herald. “She was so many things to so many people and definitely one of the most important figures in our rich history here in Clinton. Her impact was felt across many avenues to include being a mother, grandmother, friend, professional, and community leader.”
Maddasion noted Wynn has a long list of accomplishments at both the local and state levels and was directly responsible for millions of dollars of improvements and progress being brought to the Clinton community.
“Her leadership did not just span the 12 years she spent as mayor but her time on the school board, her professional positions, and as an advocate for Clinton and its citizens throughout her life,” he said. “She truly is a ‘Hometown Hero’ and her legacy will be known for generations to come.”
Wynn was born and raised in Galena, Illinois, the youngest of a family of nine, in which four of five girls became nurses, according to a Clinton Herald historical column penned by the late Gary Herrity, a long-time Clinton School District administrator. He wrote that although Wynn had wanted to become a history/English teacher during high school, she felt influenced by her sisters to become a nurse.
In 1955, she followed her sister Ruth Culberson to Clinton, after graduating in nursing from St. Luke’s in Cedar Rapids. She worked in many settings in Clinton until she was appointed the night house supervisor at the former Jane Lamb Hospital, at which post she worked and honed her leadership skills over many years, Herrity wrote.
Wynn and her late husband, Tom, had nine daughters and one son. Besides raising 10 children and working as a registered nurse, she served on the Clinton School Board for 12 years and was its president for three years.
In 1993, she ran for mayor. She lost that first attempt and finished third out of five candidates. Coming back two years later, under a campaign slogan of “Win with Wynn”, she won 54 percent of the vote and defeated four men. She went on to two more terms as mayor.
