FILE - Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester throws during the first inning of Game 5 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Cleveland Indians on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Chicago. Lester, a durable left-hander who won three World Series titles during 16 years in the majors, has announced his retirement. Lester, who turned 38 on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, finishes with a 200-117 record and a 3.66 ERA in 452 career games, including 451 starts. He also has been a reliable postseason performer, compiling a 2.51 ERA in 26 appearances.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)