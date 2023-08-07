Former bus driver Stacie Farrell is suing the Northeast Community School District, superintendent Neil Gray and transportation director Scott Huling, alleging sex discrimination, sexual harassment and retaliation.
The school district admits in court documents that Huling sent Farrell inappropriate text messages but denies all other claims, including that the messages rose to the level of sexual harassment.
Farrell seeks damages for mental and emotional distress of approximately $200,000 with potential additional damages for lost wages and attorney’s fees.
She alleges that “Huling participated in an ongoing pattern of sexual hostile and unwanted comments of a sexual nature regarding Plaintiff’s physical appearance. Along with sending the Plaintiff unwanted jokes, photos, and videos that were sexual in nature.”
She also alleges that her contract was suspended and then terminated because of her complaints.
Farrell had initially alleged that the school district practiced disability discrimination and failure to accommodate, based on diagnoses that made her unable to comply with the district’s mask mandate in 2020.
The school district claims Farrell was suspended and ultimately terminated because of a false text message she sent to Huling on Nov. 6, 2020, claiming that Gray denied her medical exemption to the mask mandate. The district argues that Farrell’s claim of sexual harassment was filed after her suspension. “The investigation into her suspension was put on hold pending the independent investigation of her complaints of sexual harassment,” they argued in a trial brief.
A three-day trial began Monday, Aug. 7, in the Clinton County Courthouse.
