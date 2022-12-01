CHEROKEE — A former administrative assistant at the Iowa Civil Commitment Unit for Sexual Offenders in Cherokee will serve two years of probation and pay $57,252.04 in restitution for altering the timecards of her husband, a part-time employee at the institution, according to the Iowa State Auditor's Office.
District Judge Carl Petersen sentenced Renae Rapp on Monday. Rapp pleaded guilty to second-degree theft, a class D felony, in September.
“This highlights the important work of the Auditor’s Office,” said State Auditor Rob Sand. “If you steal taxpayers’ money, we’ll catch you and you’ll be held accountable.”
A special investigation released by the Iowa Auditor of State Office last year showed that from August 2019 to February 2021, Rapp used her husband’s key fob to make manual adjustments to the payroll system, resulting in $61,610.66 of improper disbursements, including $52,618.19 of gross wages paid to Rapp’s husband and $8,992.47 of related payroll costs.
The excess pay was electronically deposited into a bank account shared by Rapp and her husband, who had no knowledge of the scheme, according to the Iowa State Auditor's Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.