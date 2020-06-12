VanEvery

GRIMES — With the birth of twin boys to Josh and Kaprice VanEvery of Adel, Iowa, Dixie VanEvery of Grimes and formerly of Clinton for 55 years is now a great-grandma for the 9th time. Four generations pictured, left to right, are grandson Josh VanEvery holding great-grand twin Jax Miller VanEvery, great-grandma Dixie VanEvery, and Dixie’s son, Steve holding great-grand twin Jace Lee VanEvery. Dixie celebrated her 87th birthday in February and the twins were born April 25th.

