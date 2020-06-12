GRIMES — With the birth of twin boys to Josh and Kaprice VanEvery of Adel, Iowa, Dixie VanEvery of Grimes and formerly of Clinton for 55 years is now a great-grandma for the 9th time. Four generations pictured, left to right, are grandson Josh VanEvery holding great-grand twin Jax Miller VanEvery, great-grandma Dixie VanEvery, and Dixie’s son, Steve holding great-grand twin Jace Lee VanEvery. Dixie celebrated her 87th birthday in February and the twins were born April 25th.
Four generations
Luella Soenksen Anderson, age 94 of Clinton, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 at the Alverno. Arrangements are pending at the Pape Funeral Home.
Harry Otto, 56 of Clinton, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020. A gathering of family and friends will take place next week at the Pape Funeral Home. A full obituary will appear in Tuesday's paper.
