GOOSE LAKE – Alyssa Fowler dropped 26 points to lead the Northeast Rebels to a 61-38 victory over their rivals, the Camanche Storm on Friday night.
It was a dominant win for the Rebels that helped push their record back to .500 as they now sit at 6-6 on the year. The Storm are now 3-10 on the year.
Leah Mangelsen added 12 points for the Rebels. Emerson Crigger led the Storm with 19 points.
The Storm play again on Tuesday night when they host Beckman Catholic while the Rebels have a week off before they play Beckman Catholic on the road next Friday night.
