CLINTON — The 8-ton stone on Clinton’s Riverview Drive is no longer bare but bears the images and names of veterans from Clinton County.
Hidden in a big wooden box during the creation process, artist Ray Bubba Sorensen emblazoned the rock with images of Lt. Col. Russell W. Volckmann, American paratrooper Henry Langrehr, Clinton County’s two medal of honor winners and three astronauts with Clinton County ties.
City and county officials and veterans unveiled the finished Freedom Rock Thursday afternoon.
Sorensen began painting Freedom Rocks to honor veterans in each of Iowa’s 99 counties in 2013. Clinton’s was the 94th. The other five are booked.
With the help of Clinton’s Monument Committee, Engineering Department, Public Works Department and Seeser Crane, an 8-ton boulder made its way to a circular foundation near the Clinton Area Showboat Theatre last month.
Sorensen painted the boulder in secrecy beginning Oct. 5.
During the unveiling Thursday, Mayor Scott Maddasion presented Sorensen with a city coin and city flag. He thanked veterans for their service and everyone who brought the Freedom Rock project to fruition.
The total cost of the project was about $9,000, according to City Administrator Matt Brooke.
