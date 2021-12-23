SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Matthew French of Camanche was named to the University of Sioux Falls' Fall 2021 Dean's List. French is majoring in Sports Management.
French was among more than 550 students named to the Fall 2021 Dean's List. To qualify, students must earn a term grade-point average of 3.5 or greater on a 4.0 scale.
Lemke named to Dean's List at University of Maryland Global Campus
ADELPHI, Md. — Brady Lemke of Grand Mound was named to the Dean's List for the fall semester at University of Maryland Global Campus. To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earn a grade-point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.
